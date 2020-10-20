Council approves cabaret ordinance with changes

McTernan called on the council to defer the matter to allow the league to meet with city officials “and come up with a better solution.”

At the beginning of deliberations that lasted nearly an hour and half, Ald. Rocco LaMacchia immediately asked that the matter be deferred 90 days. The motion was seconded by Ald. Dave Paff before the committee chair, Wilson, could make his presentation of the revisions.

Wilson urged the council not to delay passage of the ordinance, and later McTernan agreed that the changes were “worthwhile” and appeared in line with the Tavern League’s concerns. Still, McTernan said he would like to hear from his clients.

Ruffalo, a member of the committee, was adamant, however, that approval of the ordinance not be delayed and that the Tavern League was not making the rules.

“We make the rules. The Tavern League has to abide by them,” Ruffalo said.

Kennedy said the committee understands the difficulty that the hospitality industry faces, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that the city must also look out for the interest of the entire community.