Council approves cabaret ordinance with changes

Following deliberations that led to further revisions Monday night, the Kenosha City Council approved a much-debated ordinance designed to regulate licensing requirements for businesses that provide live entertainment.
In the end, the council voted 15-2 to approve the cabaret ordinance that pitted tavern owners and performers against the city’s Committee on Licenses and Permits. The committee majority had looked to codify requirements for security and operations while moving the end time for live entertainment up by an hour.
Voting against the ordinance were Alds. Shayna Griffin and Dominic Ruffalo.
Among the major changes in the approved ordinance includes no longer requiring:
license holders to state the number of personnel they intend to employ and how they would be used under the license.
license holders to detail how they handle physical disturbances, including fights.
that they give out the date of birth of managerial staff.
In addition, while the ordinance still calls for live entertainment to cease between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., special consideration would be granted to establishments without history of disturbances to extend their cabaret entertainment until 2 a.m. The new hours would not take effect until July 1. New Year’s Day would be exempt from the time restriction.
The city has long intended to find ways to deal with taverns that have posed a threat to public safety, especially after hours. Some city elected officials, however, had expressed concerns over whether the restrictions were really coded in such a way as to prevent entertainment that attracted people of color.
Ald. Anthony Kennedy said that Kenosha has had a bad reputation when it comes to establishments that cater to a diverse crowd.
“There is a belief that Kenosha does not want bars that cater to minorities,” he said.
Kennedy said, however, that the city does not want bars that are poorly managed.
At the core of its requirements, according to committee chair Curt Wilson, the committee sought to put in place an ordinance that could be applied equally.
Members of the local Tavern League and the entertainers themselves challenged the proposed ordinance, saying that time restrictions on live performances could threaten their livelihoods.
Michael McTernan, attorney for the Kenosha Tavern League, who spoke at a public hearing prior to the vote, argued the proposed ordinance lacked standards for compliance and would leave proprietors guessing as to how to satisfy the city’s security requirements. This and other new restrictions would pose hardships on businesses still struggling amid the pandemic, he said.
McTernan called on the council to defer the matter to allow the league to meet with city officials “and come up with a better solution.”
At the beginning of deliberations that lasted nearly an hour and half, Ald. Rocco LaMacchia immediately asked that the matter be deferred 90 days. The motion was seconded by Ald. Dave Paff before the committee chair, Wilson, could make his presentation of the revisions.
Wilson urged the council not to delay passage of the ordinance, and later McTernan agreed that the changes were “worthwhile” and appeared in line with the Tavern League’s concerns. Still, McTernan said he would like to hear from his clients.
Ruffalo, a member of the committee, was adamant, however, that approval of the ordinance not be delayed and that the Tavern League was not making the rules.
“We make the rules. The Tavern League has to abide by them,” Ruffalo said.
Kennedy said the committee understands the difficulty that the hospitality industry faces, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that the city must also look out for the interest of the entire community.
Ald. David Bogdala thanked Wilson for the changes made and offered the amendment that would recognize taverns that don’t cause trouble. He underscored the Tavern League’s commitment to a program that transports people home safely if they’ve had too much to drink.
He then asked that cabaret licenses be approved until 2 a.m. for establishments that demonstrate that they “do the right thing.”
“I think that would work and I don’t have any objection to that,” Wilson said.
