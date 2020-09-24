Council approves express bus route to Amazon with free rides for its resident employees

Amazon employees who are Kenosha residents soon will have free bus transportation to their place of work thanks to a unique ridership partnership subsidized by the city and the tech giant.
The Kenosha City Council voted 14-3, approving an agreement between its transportation department and Amazon.com Services LLC. Amazon has a Kenosha fulfillment center at 3501 120th Ave., which employs 3,000 full-time workers, many of whom live in the city.
According to the agreement, the current express bus route would take Amazon employees from the city’s downtown bus transit center at 724 54th St. to the north entrance of the fulfillment center, where there is already a bus stop. The partnership is one that provides an alternative mode of transportation, encouraging bus ridership of Amazon employees. Only Amazon fulfillment center employees who show proper ID would be eligible for free fare service, including free transfers, when the program goes into effect. According to City Administrator John Morrissey, that would be as early as Oct. 1.
In early 2017, an express route was added to the Kenosha Transit routes that includes a non-stop trip from downtown to Amazon. Currently, anyone riding this route including Amazon employees have to pay for a bus pass or the daily fee.
Under the agreement, the morning express route schedule includes two departure times from the transit center downtown, one at 5:25 a.m. and again at 6:20 a.m. A 5:55 a.m. bus leaves Amazon to go downtown. Evening service includes a 6:05 p.m. bus from the transit center to Amazon and a 6:40 p.m. departure from Amazon back to downtown.
Additional supplemental evening service includes bus pick-up at 4:35 p.m. from Southport Plaza to the Amazon bus stop and a 5:40 p.m. departure from Amazon to the transit center.
The Amazon express routes run Monday to Friday, with the exception of major holidays, and are also open to the general public to ride.
“The idea is to get more Amazon employees to ride the bus to go back and forth to work,” city transit director Nelson Ogbuagu said.
Under the agreement, the cost to subsidize the express routes is $101,975, with the city funding $81,580 through a federal Congestion and Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Grant. Under the two-year agreement, Amazon would pay $20,395 each year of the deal and would contribute a prorated $515.26-per- month payment for supplemental services for ridership through the end of this year.
The following year it would pay $6,195 for supplemental services through the end of 2021. The initial agreement was to have begun on Jan. 1. However, the negotiations process was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things, Morrissey said. He said in working with Amazon the city was able to negotiate the contract over two years, as the grant funding was extended through 2021, while locking in the 2020 rate.
The express transit proposal, however, came under scrutiny, as Ald. David Bogdala questioned city officials about the proportion of city residents who are Amazon workers and who would actually use the service.
Currently, about 10 resident employees ride the bus to the fulfillment center service to get to their work place, according to Ogbuagu. In years past, the city had similar grant-funded express transit programs for routes to local industrial job sites, according to Mayor John Antaramian. However, Amazon is the first company to subsidize such a service, Ogbuagu said.
“The plan is to get businesses to pitch in on mass transit. So Amazon would be the first company that we’ve gotten to start pitching in,” he said. “This is part of the expansion CMAQ grant that was given to the city in 2016. That grant is scheduled to be exhausted by December of next year. So we are working to get more businesses pitching in on the mass transit operation.”
Bogdala said even though the city is receiving its funding for the express transit from a grant, and not city taxpayers, he wondered whether the subsidized route was justified for just 10 riders.
“So, roughly $102,000 — I’m just trying to understand how many employees are actually benefiting from this — when at the end of the day, the taxpayer is still picking up the lion’s share of the cost,” Bogdala said. “I’m glad Amazon is picking up $20,000, but last I checked they weren’t hurting for any money.
“It’s not city taxpayer dollars, I get that. But it’s $102,000, 80% which is taxpayer money, and only $20,000 is coming from the richest person in the world,” he added, referring to Amazon CEO and co-founder Jeff Bezos.
Ald. Anthony Kennedy, chairperson of the city’s transit commission, said that in providing the service, the transit authority was looking for a way to offset costs using the current federal grant and receiving permission to extend it into 2021 and through help from Amazon.
“This is a win for us because it’s one of the first times we’ve gotten a corporation to help even with some costs of that transportation,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said the hope is that Amazon promotes bus ridership to its workforce and that it encourages more businesses to support city transit ridership for their employees, too.
