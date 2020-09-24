Council approves express bus route to Amazon with free rides for its resident employees

Currently, about 10 resident employees ride the bus to the fulfillment center service to get to their work place, according to Ogbuagu. In years past, the city had similar grant-funded express transit programs for routes to local industrial job sites, according to Mayor John Antaramian. However, Amazon is the first company to subsidize such a service, Ogbuagu said.

“The plan is to get businesses to pitch in on mass transit. So Amazon would be the first company that we’ve gotten to start pitching in,” he said. “This is part of the expansion CMAQ grant that was given to the city in 2016. That grant is scheduled to be exhausted by December of next year. So we are working to get more businesses pitching in on the mass transit operation.”

Bogdala said even though the city is receiving its funding for the express transit from a grant, and not city taxpayers, he wondered whether the subsidized route was justified for just 10 riders.

“So, roughly $102,000 — I’m just trying to understand how many employees are actually benefiting from this — when at the end of the day, the taxpayer is still picking up the lion’s share of the cost,” Bogdala said. “I’m glad Amazon is picking up $20,000, but last I checked they weren’t hurting for any money.