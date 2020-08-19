Council approves placing BadgerCare expansion advisory referendum on ballot

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An advisory referendum asking Kenosha voters whether the state should expand health care under BadgerCare to include an additional 82,000 residents for coverage will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The City Council voted unanimously to place on the ballot the question that reads:

“Should Wisconsin expand healthcare coverage under BadgerCare by accepting additional federal Medicare funds and providing healthcare coverage to an estimated 82,000 more Wisconsinites?”

Ald. Dan Prozanski, who proposed the advisory referendum be placed on the ballot, said such an expansion would be a “big game changer” to the state.

“I’m hoping that other municipalities, maybe, take up this cause,” he said.

He said the referendum is similar to one added to the ballot in 2014 for extending BadgerCare, also known as BadgerCare Plus. BadgerCare is the state’s health care coverage for residents who qualify under federal poverty guidelines and for those who need coverage but who may not qualify for Medicaid. In 2014, then Gov. Scott Walker, along with the Republican-controlled Legislature rejected the opportunity for the expansion.

He said that the landscape for those who need health care coverage, however, has “changed tremendously.”