Council approves placing BadgerCare expansion advisory referendum on ballot

An advisory referendum asking Kenosha voters whether the state should expand health care under BadgerCare to include an additional 82,000 residents for coverage will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The City Council voted unanimously to place on the ballot the question that reads:
“Should Wisconsin expand healthcare coverage under BadgerCare by accepting additional federal Medicare funds and providing healthcare coverage to an estimated 82,000 more Wisconsinites?”
Ald. Dan Prozanski, who proposed the advisory referendum be placed on the ballot, said such an expansion would be a “big game changer” to the state.
“I’m hoping that other municipalities, maybe, take up this cause,” he said.
He said the referendum is similar to one added to the ballot in 2014 for extending BadgerCare, also known as BadgerCare Plus. BadgerCare is the state’s health care coverage for residents who qualify under federal poverty guidelines and for those who need coverage but who may not qualify for Medicaid. In 2014, then Gov. Scott Walker, along with the Republican-controlled Legislature rejected the opportunity for the expansion.
He said that the landscape for those who need health care coverage, however, has “changed tremendously.”
“In 2020, there are 38 states that take the Medicaid dollars and make it so that people at 138 percent of poverty can go through the Affordable Care Act, or in our case, BadgerCare for the state of Wisconsin,” he said.
“This is not going to cost the taxpayers one more cent. This is Medicaid dollars that Wisconsin residents can get from the federal government,” he said.
Prozanski said that at the last biennial budget, the state estimated recouping $324.5 million from the program, citing figures from the Wisconsin Legislative Fiscal Bureau. According to the resolution, the state’s earlier rejection of Medicaid expansion funding has cost taxpayers $1.1 billion since 2014.
The political landscape has also changed in that many states, whether controlled by Republican or Democratic leadership have accepted the Medicaid funding for low-income health coverage. The last state to approve such a referendum was Missouri, which is controlled by a Republican trifecta — with majorities in both houses plus the governorship.
“I think Wisconsin ought to follow suit. I think that Wisconsin ought to insure 82,000 more people,” he said.
He said with COVID-19 and the issues it has caused with people unemployed or underemployed, such as man the many residents in the food and hospitality industries, highlights the state’s need for the expanded insurance under the state’s health care program.
“The number of people that might be eligible for this entitlement program … might be greater than it once was because of COVID-19,” he said.
The Medicaid funds would also “ease the pressure” on the next biennial budget, which has also been affected by a reduction sales tax revenues.
