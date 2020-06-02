Council defers proposal to allow temporary outdoor seating extension for restaurants, bars

“This is a voluntary program to help the restaurants and bars, those that wish to do social distancing. Whether it happens this week or two weeks from now or end of the month, that is not an issue from our perspective that is problematic,” Antaramian said.

Michalski made the motion to defer.

Ald. Anthony Kennedy said he found the motion “extremely disturbing.”

“This is a procedural thing that we’re doing. It is not is not approval per se, whereas the motion to defer would make another first reading necessary and then a motion to adopt necessary … another two weeks after that,” Kennedy said.

“I think if we can help strengthen any of these business owners to control their establishments in ways that supports public health, we should do that,” he said. “If we go through this deferral, then, we’re looking at adoption at least a month later. I don’t think that is helpful given the environments that we’re working in.”

Ald. Patrick Juliana and Ald. Curt Wilson also voted no to defer the proposal.

Following the meeting, Antaramian said the measure would allow a bar or restaurant that wants to accommodate a greater number of patrons and comply with social distancing to expand into areas like its parking lot.