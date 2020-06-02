Council defers proposal to allow temporary outdoor seating extension for restaurants, bars

City Council is considering a program that would allow restaurants to temporarily expand seating outdoors to accommodate a greater number of patrons while adhering to social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By a vote of 14-3, the council delayed acting on the proposal brought forth by Mayor John Antaramian until the June 15 meeting after some questioned why there was no written version of the measure. The proposal was submitted for the first of two readings.
The program, according to Antaramian, is voluntary: establishments and city staff would work together on allowing for outdoor accommodations with the intention of helping businesses hit hard.
Ald. Jan Michalski said he is often able to inform local business owners about ordinances potentially affecting them, but he could not do that without a copy of the temporary program. The mayor said he would have one sent to him on Tuesday.
Ald. David Bogdala said while he has heard discussion about the proposed outdoor seating extension, he too could not support it without accompanying documentation.
“I can’t remember in all my years moving an ordinance forward without there being an actual draft for somebody to review,” he said.
Antaramian said he had “no problem” if the council wished to defer the matter for the two weeks.
“This is a voluntary program to help the restaurants and bars, those that wish to do social distancing. Whether it happens this week or two weeks from now or end of the month, that is not an issue from our perspective that is problematic,” Antaramian said.
Michalski made the motion to defer.
Ald. Anthony Kennedy said he found the motion “extremely disturbing.”
“This is a procedural thing that we’re doing. It is not is not approval per se, whereas the motion to defer would make another first reading necessary and then a motion to adopt necessary … another two weeks after that,” Kennedy said.
“I think if we can help strengthen any of these business owners to control their establishments in ways that supports public health, we should do that,” he said. “If we go through this deferral, then, we’re looking at adoption at least a month later. I don’t think that is helpful given the environments that we’re working in.”
Ald. Patrick Juliana and Ald. Curt Wilson also voted no to defer the proposal.
Following the meeting, Antaramian said the measure would allow a bar or restaurant that wants to accommodate a greater number of patrons and comply with social distancing to expand into areas like its parking lot.
“It will allow them to expand their outdoor space. It’s voluntary program. Tell us the plan to reduce the numbers inside the facility and in return we allow you to expand outside what you’d be allowed normally, “he said.
Also in a coronavirus-related matter, the council unanimously referred to committee a proposal that would require the use of face coverings in licensed establishments to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The item was referred to the Public Safety and Welfare Committee for further review.
