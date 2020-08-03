Council favors Griffin for 7th District council member seat

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha City Council selected a new member to represent the 7th District Monday night.

By a vote of 11-5 the council approved the appointment of Shayna M. Griffin, a Kenosha resident and registered nurse, to serve the remaining term of former long-time Ald. Patrick Juliana, who stepped down earlier this summer after he announced he and his wife would be moving to Sturtevant.

Griffin, a graduate of Bradford High School and Gateway Technical College, was one of two candidates the council considered for the vacancy.

Kenosha resident Timothy A. Thompkins, a retired city of Racine human resources director who also previously served as the city of Kenosha's Affirmative Action officer, was also a candidate for appointment. Thompkins holds a bachelor's of science in political science and criminal justice from Carthage College and a master of business administration from Columbia Southern University.

Both candidates were questioned by council members during the public meeting held via teleconference due to the pandemic.

Griffin's and Thompkins' backgrounds were a study in contrasts for council members who interviewed the candidates for about 40 minutes before arriving at their decisions.