Council favors Griffin for 7th District council member seat

The Kenosha City Council selected a new member to represent the 7th District Monday night.
By a vote of 11-5 the council approved the appointment of Shayna M. Griffin, a Kenosha resident and registered nurse, to serve the remaining term of former long-time Ald. Patrick Juliana, who stepped down earlier this summer after he announced he and his wife would be moving to Sturtevant.
Griffin, a graduate of Bradford High School and Gateway Technical College, was one of two candidates the council considered for the vacancy.
Kenosha resident Timothy A. Thompkins, a retired city of Racine human resources director who also previously served as the city of Kenosha's Affirmative Action officer, was also a candidate for appointment. Thompkins holds a bachelor's of science in political science and criminal justice from Carthage College and a master of business administration from Columbia Southern University.
Both candidates were questioned by council members during the public meeting held via teleconference due to the pandemic.
Griffin's and Thompkins' backgrounds were a study in contrasts for council members who interviewed the candidates for about 40 minutes before arriving at their decisions.
Griffin, a newcomer to city politics said she'd be a "fresh set of eyes" in taking on assigned responsibilities that were previously held by Juliana who was a member of the license and permit committee. Thompkins, during the vetting, said he would bring to the position his considerable experience working in government with the business owners, police and legal counsel.
In addressing how he would work with people, he said he would also bring an attitude of being a "team player" understanding his role as an alderman and his responsibilities in working toward a common goal.
Griffin said in her experience as a nurse she assesses strengths and weaknesses in an effort to contribute to where help is needed, while being "respectful of everyone’s backgrounds." She said she gives people the benefit of the doubt and enjoys working with different people because that is where she also learns new things.
Griffin will finish the term of Juliana, which expires April 18, 2022.
