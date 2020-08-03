Council favors newcomer to city government for 7th District seat (LONGER VERSION)

The city’s 7th District has a new council member.
By a vote of 11-5 the council on Monday night approved the appointment of Shayna M. Griffin, a Kenosha resident and registered nurse, to serve the remaining term of former long-time Ald. Patrick Juliana, who stepped down earlier this summer after he announced he and his wife would be moving to Sturtevant.
Griffin will finish the term of Juliana, which expires April 18, 2022.
Griffin, a graduate of Bradford High School and Gateway Technical College, was one of two candidates the council considered for the vacancy. In her opening address to board members she said she said she was in it for the “long haul” and that diversity would strengthen the council.
“I am strong and I’m able to talk to people from various backgrounds and I look forward to the future in the 7th District,” she said. “I look forward to collaborating with everyone and I believe having a black woman on the board adds diversity. It makes the board stronger.”
Kenosha resident Timothy A. Thompkins, a retired city of Racine human resources director who previously served as the city of Kenosha’s Affirmative Action officer, was also a candidate for appointment. Thompkins holds a bachelor’s of science in political science and criminal justice from Carthage College and a master of business administration from Columbia Southern University. Thompkins is the son of the Bill Thompkins, the late Kenosha civil rights leader and educator.
Both candidates were questioned by council members during the public meeting held via teleconference due to the pandemic.
Griffin’s and Thompkins’ backgrounds were a study in contrasts for council members who interviewed the candidates for about 40 minutes before arriving at their decisions.
Griffin, a newcomer to city politics and government said she’d be a “fresh set of eyes” in taking on assigned responsibilities that were previously held by Juliana who was a member of the license and permit committee, in answering questions from Ald. Anthony Kennedy. Thompkins, during the vetting, said he would bring to the position his considerable experience working in government with the business owners, police and legal counsel.
Ald. Dominic Ruffalo thanked both candidates for “stepping up” and was said he was impressed with both of them.
In answering Ruffalo’s question addressing how he would work with people, especially on the council, Thompkins said he would bring an attitude of being a “team player” understanding his role as an alderman and his responsibilities in working toward a common goal.
“I work effectively with a group. I understand what my role is. I understand what my responsibilities are and I try to come prepared each and every time whether it’s a meeting or it’s a game or no matter what it was,” said Thompkins who was an athlete himself and played team sports. “I don’t mind being a participant on a team and contributing to the success of that team.”
Griffin said in her experience as a nurse she assesses strengths and weaknesses in an effort to contribute to where help is needed, while being “respectful of everyone’s backgrounds.” She said she gives people the benefit of the doubt and enjoys working with different people because that is where she also learns new things.
“I look at areas where we are alike and areas that we are different,” said Griffin, who works at a nursing home with diverse staff and patients. “I try to focus on the strenghths in people. I look for the strengths and the weaknesses. That way I know who is strong in this area and where I can help someone out at in the different area, where I’m strong at.”
Without mentioning specific incidents, Ald. Rocco LaMacchia wondered how both candidates would work with Police Chief Daniel Miskinis to address what he called “a lot of activity unwarranted and unnecessary.”
Griffin said she would work with the chief and personally meet with constituents. She said she’d also be diligent meeting with other department heads to see “whatever it is we can do with the city as a whole” and speaking with individuals in affected neighborhoods to work toward a solution.
According to Thompkins, developing a relationship with the police department is a priority. He said knowing both the chief and the assistant chief as “outstanding leaders” he believes both are “very concerned about what is happening in this community.”
Whether break-ins or problems with yard waste, he said, working with the appropriate city departments and the police means communicating with them and the community.
Ald. Daniel Prozanski asked both candidates what they would do if Mayor John Antaramian gave them $1 million to spend on the city.
Griffin said she would “look for the less fortunate people.”
“I’m talking about the ones without homes, or food or shelter. I think making a way for the less fortunate would be priority. With so much going on, I feel like everywhere I look I’m seeing less fortunate people. That would be my first line of business for a million dollars,” she said.
Thompkins said he would like to use the money for a low-income housing fund and create a scholarship fund for students looking to attend technical colleges, such as Gateway Technical College “so they can be part of our future workforce.”
Following the decision, Griffin thanked the council, and thanked Thompkins for his candidacy.
Thompkins said he would support her “100 percent.”
“Like I told you,” he said. “No matter what happened.”
Voting for Griffin were: Alds. Jan Michalski, Holly Kangas, Rocco Lamacchia, Dave Paff, Bruce Fox, Rollin Pizzala, Mitchell Pedersen, Curt Wilson, Daniel Prozanski, Jack Rose and Dominic Ruffalo.
Voting for Thompkins were: Alds. Eric Haugaard, Bill Siel, Keith Rosenberg, Anthony Kennedy and David Bogdala.
