Council favors newcomer to city government for 7th District seat (LONGER VERSION)

Griffin said in her experience as a nurse she assesses strengths and weaknesses in an effort to contribute to where help is needed, while being “respectful of everyone’s backgrounds.” She said she gives people the benefit of the doubt and enjoys working with different people because that is where she also learns new things.

“I look at areas where we are alike and areas that we are different,” said Griffin, who works at a nursing home with diverse staff and patients. “I try to focus on the strenghths in people. I look for the strengths and the weaknesses. That way I know who is strong in this area and where I can help someone out at in the different area, where I’m strong at.”

Without mentioning specific incidents, Ald. Rocco LaMacchia wondered how both candidates would work with Police Chief Daniel Miskinis to address what he called “a lot of activity unwarranted and unnecessary.”

Griffin said she would work with the chief and personally meet with constituents. She said she’d also be diligent meeting with other department heads to see “whatever it is we can do with the city as a whole” and speaking with individuals in affected neighborhoods to work toward a solution.