Council to appoint Juliana successor as early as Aug. 3

Ald. Jan Michalski said Juliana was an “exemplary alderman” and would be missed. Michalski congratulated three people who have already contacted him about running for the open seat.

“If there are more, by all means, step forward, and by all means, contact all the aldermen. I think it’s a good idea. I think the people who have stepped forward thus far have been pretty good,” said Michalski, who did not name the potential candidates.

He said he was confident the 7th District would be well represented given who has come forward so far.

“Again, Patrick’s shoes are going to be enormous to fill,” he said.

Mayor John Antaramian said Juliana was a very good alderman who represented his district and a “character to the hilt.”

“We wish him the best with what he’s doing with his retirement,” Antaramian said, also welcoming Juliana any time to his office to have a cup of coffee, when the pandemic is over. “Patrick, good luck to you. We will miss you.”

Interested in a City Council position?

The term of office for Juliana’s vacated seat will be from the date of appointment through April 18, 2022, according to the notice approved Monday night.