Council to appoint Juliana successor as early as Aug. 3

The Kenosha City Council will be accepting applications for an appointment to the vacancy left by Ald. Patrick Juliana, who resigned effective July 1, just three months after winning re-election to the post in April.
The council voted unanimously Monday night to declare the vacancy official and fill it by appointment, which could occur as early as 7 p.m. during the Aug. 3 meeting. The deadline to apply is July 24.
Juliana, a 17-year alderman, announced last month he would resign because he and his wife were building a new home in Sturtevant, where they will reside in retirement. His resignation raised the question of whether the vacancy ought to be filled via election rather than appointment, after he approached Ted Ruffalo, a former Kenosha alderman, about it given the timing of having just won re-election to another term. Ruffalo has said he plans to apply for the appointment.
Council members spoke highly of Juliana during the meeting, held via teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of them considered him a mentor, including Ald. Rocco LaMacchia.
“I sat two seats down from this guy for all of 11 years, and I tell you, he’s been the funniest, the best and the hardest-working guy in his district,” LaMacchia said. “You either love that guy or you don’t. He had the fire in his gut and he loved his district and he will be missed.”
Ald. Jan Michalski said Juliana was an “exemplary alderman” and would be missed. Michalski congratulated three people who have already contacted him about running for the open seat.
“If there are more, by all means, step forward, and by all means, contact all the aldermen. I think it’s a good idea. I think the people who have stepped forward thus far have been pretty good,” said Michalski, who did not name the potential candidates.
He said he was confident the 7th District would be well represented given who has come forward so far.
“Again, Patrick’s shoes are going to be enormous to fill,” he said.
Mayor John Antaramian said Juliana was a very good alderman who represented his district and a “character to the hilt.”
“We wish him the best with what he’s doing with his retirement,” Antaramian said, also welcoming Juliana any time to his office to have a cup of coffee, when the pandemic is over. “Patrick, good luck to you. We will miss you.”
Interested in a City Council position?
The term of office for Juliana’s vacated seat will be from the date of appointment through April 18, 2022, according to the notice approved Monday night.
Applicants must be a qualified elector in Wards 27, 28, 29 and 30 comprising the 7th District. To be considered, applicants must completely fill out an application form, including name, address, phone number, occupation, place of employment, general background information and reasons for applying. The application must be received in the office of the city clerk by 4:30 p.m., July 24. Applications and district boundaries can be obtained from the city clerk’s office by calling 262-653-4020 or sending an email to cityclerk@kenosha.org.
Application information can also be found on page 218 at https://www.kenosha.org/images/agenda_meeting/CC/CURRENT_SUPPORT.pdf
Applicants should attend the council meeting, if possible, and be prepared to answer questions about their qualifications.
