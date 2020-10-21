Council turns down paint and sip proposal after name arouses suspicions

The operator of a proposed paint party and wine sipping enterprise learned the naked truth about what she couldn’t name her business.
On Monday, the Kenosha City Council unanimously voted down a cabaret license and Class B beer and liquor license for Tierra Mace’s “Erotic Drip Sip-N-Paint” LLC, planned for 5615 22nd Ave.
“No way am I going to approve anything called ‘erotic drip,’” Ald. Holly Kangas said.
Ald. Bill Siel said he, too, had reservations about Mace’s paint and sip proposal until he spoke with her. Siel said the name would arouse suspicions.
“I’ll admit the first thing I asked her was what is the deal with this paint (business), because it sounds like it’s going to be nude body painting going on,” he said. “And that is not the case at all.”
Mace’s proposal was to have the popular painting parties where people can relax with a glass of wine while enjoying the classes with others, along with offering a variety of entertainment.
“That is the sort of activity she intends to have,” Siel said. “She intends to have live bands, live jazz musicians, comedians, poets, some music being played, but not at a crazy high volume that’s going to bother the neighbors upstairs.”
Mace said the concept for the name was based on “a passion of painting and chill moods, cool, relaxed vibes,” expressed through the painting parties.
“It’s just bringing something different and fun … to the community, other than just a bar. Just mellow,” Mace said. “I’m kinda like an old soul.”
Ald. Dave Paff said he personally had concerns about the name but was not opposed to her business model. People in his district, a mix of retirees and “80-year-old Italian grandmothers,” were especially not in favor of the name, he said.
“If another name were to be presented, I would certainly support this,” Paff said.
Kangas said she would support the business “100 percent” but found the name “very offensive.”
“I don’t want to see that name hanging on a sign in my hometown,” Kangas said.
Ald. Shayna Griffin simply asked Mace if she would be willing to change the name, dropping “erotic.” Mace immediately said yes.
According to Mace, the space for the proposed paint and sip concept would be connected to WooCharliee’s Place, a restaurant in which she plans to serve traditional soul food, seafood and Cajun cuisine, as well as vegan offerings. The cabaret and liquor licenses were originally applied for under the restaurant concept.
Ald. Anthony Kennedy said while the business’ intent was not lascivious, he understood Kangas’ concerns given Kenosha’s history of “being sin city.”
Mace’s application, however, had come up at a committee meeting under the restaurant’s name and was denied due to incomplete information, including addresses. Kennedy was concerned because the name of the paint and sip business never came up at the time the restaurant was under consideration. Others were confused over which business was actually seeking the licenses.
In the end, the council denied the application due to the potential negative effects to the community stemming from the name and questions about the creation of the business entities in the application. Mayor John Antaramian said that by the council denying the licenses, Mace would be able reapply later and clarify the issues brought forth by council members.
Mace, who was contacted by the Kenosha News following the meeting, said she understood the council’s concerns completely. She said she planned to reapply and to change the name to “Splash Sip-N-Paint.”
