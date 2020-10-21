Council turns down paint and sip proposal after name arouses suspicions

“It’s just bringing something different and fun … to the community, other than just a bar. Just mellow,” Mace said. “I’m kinda like an old soul.”

Ald. Dave Paff said he personally had concerns about the name but was not opposed to her business model. People in his district, a mix of retirees and “80-year-old Italian grandmothers,” were especially not in favor of the name, he said.

“If another name were to be presented, I would certainly support this,” Paff said.

Kangas said she would support the business “100 percent” but found the name “very offensive.”

“I don’t want to see that name hanging on a sign in my hometown,” Kangas said.

Ald. Shayna Griffin simply asked Mace if she would be willing to change the name, dropping “erotic.” Mace immediately said yes.

According to Mace, the space for the proposed paint and sip concept would be connected to WooCharliee’s Place, a restaurant in which she plans to serve traditional soul food, seafood and Cajun cuisine, as well as vegan offerings. The cabaret and liquor licenses were originally applied for under the restaurant concept.