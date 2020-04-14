Council urges legislators to remove COVID-19 stipulation for first responders' workers' comp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The City Council urged state legislators to remove a requirement for first responders who contract COVID-19 while on the job in order to be eligible for workers compensation benefits.

By unanimous vote, the council passed the resolution during its special session just hours after the state Assembly voted overwhelmingly, 97-2, in favor of its coronavirus response bill. The bill heads to the state Senate Wednesday for a vote. Gov. Tony Evers must sign the bill by Friday in order for the state in order for the state to receive $2.3 billion federal funding related to COVID-19 that includes increased Medicaid payments and expedited unemployment benefits.

While the Assembly’s emergency response bill includes first responders ability to collect worker’s compensation, Department of Workforce Development rules specify that in order to be eligible for the coverage the worker must establish that “contracting the disease was work-related.”

“In other words, there must be evidence to prove that contracting coronavirus arose out of your employment while you were performing services growing out of and incidental to your employment,” according to an answer to frequently asked questions on the state’s workforce development website.