Council urges legislators to remove COVID-19 stipulation for first responders' workers' comp

The City Council urged state legislators to remove a requirement for first responders who contract COVID-19 while on the job in order to be eligible for workers compensation benefits.
By unanimous vote, the council passed the resolution during its special session just hours after the state Assembly voted overwhelmingly, 97-2, in favor of its coronavirus response bill. The bill heads to the state Senate Wednesday for a vote. Gov. Tony Evers must sign the bill by Friday in order for the state in order for the state to receive $2.3 billion federal funding related to COVID-19 that includes increased Medicaid payments and expedited unemployment benefits.
While the Assembly’s emergency response bill includes first responders ability to collect worker’s compensation, Department of Workforce Development rules specify that in order to be eligible for the coverage the worker must establish that “contracting the disease was work-related.”
“In other words, there must be evidence to prove that contracting coronavirus arose out of your employment while you were performing services growing out of and incidental to your employment,” according to an answer to frequently asked questions on the state’s workforce development website.
Introduced by Alderman David Bogdala, the state’s policy puts the onus on such employees to prove contracting the disease as a result of their job, “which can be very difficult based on the many reasons associated with the transmissive and incubation period nature of the virus” according to the resolution.
The burden of proof would be “disadvantageous” to city employees, including firefighters and police officers, who might become infected but are “unable to prove the specific origin of the contagion.”
Bogdala recognized Reps. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, and Thaddeus "Tip" McGuire, D-Somers, for their efforts in attempting to have the stipulations removed for COVID-19 frontline workers.
“They have been fighting very hard on this bill to get it into the legislation to remove this requirement that the…employee must actually prove they contracted COVID on the job,” Bogdala said.
Bogdala said that unfortunately the bill was already passed in the Assembly without removal of the stipulation.
“One thing that’s a glaring omission is how it treats our first responders in the crisis. I just think that’s horrible. I think that it should be fixed,” he said, adding that he hoped the Senate would act to revise the legislation.
Several council members asked to co-sponsor to the resolution prompting the Alderman Jan Michalski to encourage the entire council to sign-on to it.
“I think this should be unanimous co-sponsorship. I think first responders deserve no less and I believe there’s not a person on the council who’s opposed to this,” he said.
Alderman Anthony Kennedy said he did not need to be a co-sponsor, but voted in favor of the resolution.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!