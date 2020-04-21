Council votes delay bartender license fees due to pandemic

Local bartenders who are applying for license renewals will receive a bit of a reprieve after the Kenosha City Council voted to delay charging the associated fee that goes with them.
The council approved a resolution that grants bartender license applicants whose licenses are up for renewal at the end of June the opportunity to apply but pay for them prior to being able to use them again. Licenses in the city come up for renewal every two years.
On March 16, Gov. Tony Evers ordered all bars and restaurants to shut down in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has claimed the lives of six people in Kenosha County. The county has 259 cases, with 176 cases in the city as of Tuesday.
Daily numbers for the county can be viewed at https://kenosha-county-covid-19-response-kenoshacounty.hub.arcgis.com/.
“Currently, when they make an application, they have to pay the fee upfront,” said Alderperson Curt Wilson.
The provision allows them to apply now and pay when they pick up their license, he said.
“It helps the bartenders who are now unemployed or underemployed in the way that delays the payment of the $100 fee until such time that they pick up their license,” he said, adding that, with the current pandemic, receiving their licenses might not occur until August. The state has yet to specify a timeline for when such businesses would re-open.
Wilson, who chairs the city’s committee that issues licenses and permits, said he has received phone calls from bartenders who are unemployed, recognizing their hardship.
Alderperson Jan Michalski said the issue comes down to fairness.
“It seems unfair to charge somebody for a license that they’re unable to use,” he said.
In other business, the council unanimously:
Awarded a $430,500 contract to Berglund Construction Co. of Chicago for phase two of the west building repairs at the Southport Beach House, 7825 Third Ave. The repairs include repairs to the north and south wing walls, gable and parapet and the chimney. The repairs are part of a $1 million renovation project that began a year ago.
Gave preliminary authorization for the sale of $30,320,000 in general obligation promissory notes for projects in the city’s capital improvement plan. These include street and storm sewer projects and park improvements, associated equipment for the projects, fire station rehabilitation, land acquisition, equipment and improvements at the Kenosha Regional Airport, fire, rescue, public works and transit system equipment, IT improvements, public works and library building improvements, shoreline protection and environmental remediation projects.
Rejected bids for the removal of existing field lights and installation of a new lighting system at Simmons Ball Field, 7817 Sheridan Road. Three bids exceeded the city’s $530,000 estimate by $97,000 to $359,000. However, the bids were rejected due to a lack of extended agreement with the Kenosha Kingfish.
