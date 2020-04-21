Council votes to delay bartender license fees due to pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local bartenders who are applying for license renewals will receive a bit of a reprieve after the Kenosha City Council voted to delay charging the associated fee that goes with them.

The council approved a resolution that grants bartender license applicants whose licenses are up for renewal at the end of June the opportunity to apply but pay for them prior to being able to use them again. Licenses in the city come up for renewal every two years.

On March 16, Gov. Tony Evers ordered all bars and restaurants to shut down in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has claimed the lives of six people in Kenosha County. The county has 259 cases, with 176 cases in the city as of Tuesday.

Daily numbers for the county can be viewed at https://kenosha-county-covid-19-response-kenoshacounty.hub.arcgis.com/.

“Currently, when they make an application, they have to pay the fee upfront,” said Alderperson Curt Wilson.

The provision allows them to apply now and pay when they pick up their license, he said.