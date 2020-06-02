Country Thunder decision expected soon

Freiheit said the camping aspect of the festival also creates a health risk.

“In addition to those coming only for a day, there are thousands who camp on the grounds, sharing space, food, and sanitary facilities for the duration of the festival,” Freiheit wrote in her opinion. “This includes not only Kenosha County residents, but visitors from around the country, who will be here only for those few days. People from all over will be crowded together in extremely close quarters.”

Berg also points to the increased pressure and demand law enforcement has been under to as of late as a reason the festival should not be held.

“Our deputies and jailers are already spread too thin because of the need to quarantine and keep our most vulnerable safe,” Berg said. “And then the possibility of continued looting and rioting? Our law enforcement is already in great jeopardy. I’m sure most of them have had little sleep as of recently.”

Kenosha County Sheriff Dave Beth said Tuesday his department is not part of the decision as to whether the event is held.

“If it takes place, we will be there to provide security,” Beth said. “We are prepared to cover anything that happens in the county.”