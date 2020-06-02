Country Thunder decision expected soon

The fate of Country Thunder, planned for July 16-19 at Shadow Hill Ranch in Randall, is expected soon as the Activity Control License goes before the Kenosha County Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee.
“We’re basically waiting to hear what comes out of that meeting,” said Kim Blevins, general manager of Country Thunder.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.
Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit provided an opinion to the committee in advance of meeting.
“I firmly believe that this festival should not go forward for the protection of the health, safety and welfare of all persons in Kenosha County,” Freiheit wrote in the letter.
Freiheit said the license being requested is issued under Chapter 8 of county ordinances. The stated intent of this ordinance, she said, is to: “regulate the assemblage of large numbers of people. . . in order that the health, safety and welfare of all persons in the county, resident and visitors alike, may be protected.”
County Board Supervisor Andy Berg also has expressed concerns and said he does not support the approving the Activity Control License for the festival.
“How can I, in my heart and common sense, support the congregating of 35,000 patrons a day when our Brewers can’t play ball, when our musicians have canceled their concerts, and when we have canceled the State Fair,” Berg said.
Freiheit said the camping aspect of the festival also creates a health risk.
“In addition to those coming only for a day, there are thousands who camp on the grounds, sharing space, food, and sanitary facilities for the duration of the festival,” Freiheit wrote in her opinion. “This includes not only Kenosha County residents, but visitors from around the country, who will be here only for those few days. People from all over will be crowded together in extremely close quarters.”
Berg also points to the increased pressure and demand law enforcement has been under to as of late as a reason the festival should not be held.
“Our deputies and jailers are already spread too thin because of the need to quarantine and keep our most vulnerable safe,” Berg said. “And then the possibility of continued looting and rioting? Our law enforcement is already in great jeopardy. I’m sure most of them have had little sleep as of recently.”
Kenosha County Sheriff Dave Beth said Tuesday his department is not part of the decision as to whether the event is held.
“If it takes place, we will be there to provide security,” Beth said. “We are prepared to cover anything that happens in the county.”
Freiheit said festival “organizers have contacted the Kenosha County Health Department to ask whether this public gathering can take place or how to address this festival in light of the pandemic.”
She added Kenosha County remains “highly infectious” and the “festival would present a significant risk and would undoubtedly spread the virus.”
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County stood at 1,205, an increase of 9 positive cases over Monday. The number of deaths is at 31 with no new deaths reported Tuesday.
“As everyone knows, large public gatherings have been cancelled or postponed throughout the state and the country,” Freiheit wrote. “This includes Summerfest and Wisconsin State Fair.”
She said Country Thunder has cancelled or postponed its festivals elsewhere and the same should be done here.
“I see no way that the festival could proceed while following the recommendations and guidelines designed to maximize the chances of keeping everyone safe,” Freiheit said.
