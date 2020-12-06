County agency finds new ways this year to collect food for those in need

Enough donations were collected to serve 105 families, with some extra food items given to the Shalom Center. A last-minute, $500 contribution from Gateway Global Ministries allowed for Dollar General gift cards to also be included in some families’ food boxes.

Jansen praised the competitors for their creativity and generosity — and for all of the work to serve children and families that they have been doing under particularly difficult circumstances this year.

“I cannot thank them enough for everything they do to promote the well-being and safety of families in our community,” Jansen said. “This food drive, which has become an annual tradition in DCFS, is a symbol of the staff’s year-round commitment to serve those in need.”

In addition to food donations from DCFS staff, nonperishable food items are also collected from community members. Cash contributions are used to purchase milk and other perishable items to accompany the nonperishables.

The food that is collected is distributed to families based on referrals from the Kenosha Unified School District and several human services agencies in the community.

More information about DCFS and its various functions is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/241/Children-Family-Services.

