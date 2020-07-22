County Board approves body cameras, independent review of law enforcement misconduct

The Kenosha County Board voted 22-0 directing the county's finance staff to include body cameras for the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department in next year's budget.
The decision came late Tuesday after nearly an hour of public comment and more than an hour of board deliberation, with supervisors approving the resolution that also directs both the sheriff's and personnel departments to create a policy for storing, maintenance and use of the devices.
In addition, the measure requires that the two county departments develop policy for an independent review of complaints against sheriff's department personnel and for the creation of an independent committee to review such complaints.
Supervisor Terry Rose, chair of the county’s Finance Committee, said the last part of the measure was one that, while not debated as extensively as the issue of body cameras, is “far-reaching and very important.”
“This is an idea which needs a great deal of exploration and debate. It is a significant change from the way we do things,” he said.
He said that the board, in voting for the resolution, would be including “sufficient funds” to institute the body camera and storage policies.
The resolution, which was pared down from its original proposal at both the Judiciary and Law and Finance committees, underwent more debate as Supervisor Zach Rodriguez, among those who drafted the policy, urged the board to add back in elements including:
- Reconsidering $800,000 identified to purchase law enforcement vehicles in the county’s capital improvement plan, to pay for the body cameras;
- Whistleblower protections for sheriff's staff reporting misconduct within that department;
- And the review and disposal of military-style vehicles if they were no longer used for their intended purpose by law enforcement over a two-year period.
The last provision was one that sought to demilitarize law enforcement in an effort to help ease fear in communities of color that have come not to trust officers, according to residents who spoke.
'Forget the amendments'
Supervisor Ron Frederick said he understood the money for the vehicles to already be included in the capital improvement plan and that the military-type vehicles used by the sheriff’s department had also been vetted as they have been used in the last two years. Frederick said he wasn’t even sure what the third amendment entailed; however, county personnel representatives had advised the committees that it already had a policy protecting whistleblowers.
“Let’s get this thing going. We’re for it,” he said of the proposal on the floor. “Forget the amendments. Let’s vote on it and get it done with.”
Rose said the resolution as proposed without the amendments was clear in its intent.
“Don’t tie our hands by saying you’ll trade squad cars for cameras. That’s a board decision to make. All you’ll do is divide the board now that we have to decide, 'Are we going to forego squad cars? Does that make sense?' It makes no sense to me,” Rose said.
He said the cameras may be funded other ways through bonding or drawing from other areas of the budget. He said the choice was simple.
“You’re either for the body cameras or not. You’re committing to paying for it in the 2021 budget,” he said. “You’re only confusing the situation with this resolution. As this whistleblowers' situation, it was brought to the committee’s attention. It’s right here. We all have copies of it.”
He recommended that Rodriguez bring a separate resolution to be discussed at the committee level. Rose also said that the issue of the military vehicles was also a moot point because the vehicles were being used.
Rodriguez said he understood that the vehicles were being used and was in support because of it. The sheriff’s department wouldn’t be losing the vehicles because of the amendment, he said, turning to Sheriff David Beth.
“Putting a time limit on anything we obtain, especially for free … putting a time frame on any equipment we have doesn’t make sense to me,” said Beth, who explained vehicles and equipment were used more regularly than others and depending on specific needs.
Supervisor Jeffrey Gentz said adding the time limit would give the public “a false sense … of feel good” that the board would act, but isn’t going to.
“Because we aren’t going to eliminate any vehicles,” he said.
He said that the county may also need to use funds to cover a budget deficit of up to $3 million due to loss of revenue from sales tax and the county no longer holding Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees for the federal government.
A majority of the board then voted against amendments on funding body cameras and disposal of military-style vehicles, 16-6 and 13-9, respectively, both motions failing.
Rodriguez withdrew his motion on the whistleblower measure after receiving assurances from Supervisor Boyd Frederick, chair of the judiciary and law enforcement committee that the matter would be on the agenda in August.
'We need more'
While supervisors voted unanimously on what has been widely viewed as firsts in reforming the county's law enforcement department, not everyone was satisfied with the final version of the policies.
Among those who attended the board meeting were Kenosha residents and supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has put pressure on municipal government officials in recent weeks to address the systemic racism and law enforcement's treatment of people of color in the wake of well-documented police brutality and violence that led to recent deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breona Taylor in Louisville, Ky.
During public comments, many who had attended the committee meeting a week ago said they felt the proposal had been watered down. They said the policies don't go far enough to support communities of color seeking to prevent further abuse by law enforcement, and fear and intimidation they feel instead of safety.
Whitney Cubal, of Kenosha, said the proposal was lacking in accountability and that it would not be implemented until next year.
“I feel like five months is too long because what we keep seeing happening over the past several years is that local governments and police departments and officials, they come together, and they’re like, `We’re going to going to fix this problem'. And Black Lives Matter kinda moves away,’” she said.
But she assured them that wasn’t going to happen.
She said, while she was proud that the board was taking the first step to equip law enforcement with body cameras, “we need more.”
“We need more accountability,” she said.
Diamond Hartwell, of Kenosha, said a similar resolution involving body cameras for the sheriff’s department was proposed in 2016 and should’ve been passed. Hartwell, who is Black, pointed out that no one currently on the board looked like her and that the African-American supervisor who proposed it back then was “scared off” by the board.
“He to this day won’t set foot in Kenosha, because Kenosha doesn’t care about Black people. Period,” she said. “That is the belief you are putting on people like me. People who look darker than me. That is what you’re making your constituents believe by acting this way.”
Stephanie Knezz said that the large response from young people coming out has been in response to the tragedies that have occurred and to educate themselves about the power structures, including law enforcement, in the community.
“I think body cameras are a really great start," she said. "People have also said that’s not enough.
"The reason that we’re talking about the structure of the police department is because we’re seeing the results of a structure that has been constructed in a way to enforce oppression.”
