County Board considers extending emergency order

The Kenosha County Board will shift to remote meetings during the COVID-19 crisis if a provision in an emergency declaration extension is approved Wednesday.
The board will meet in person Wednesday to consider the declaration, which extends the emergency order issued March 12 by County Executive Jim Kreuser for another 90 days. As part of the extension, the order would temporarily suspend the existing rules that require that county board members vote in person at regular meetings and committee meetings.
The order also would allow the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department to temporarily suspend hiring rules to allow the department to quickly fill vacancies with candidates who are already sworn officers elsewhere. Sheriff David Beth said the department does not currently have a shortage of deputies, but wanted flexibility in case the spread of the virus leaves the department shorthanded if a large percentage of deputies are on sick leave or quarantined.
County Board President Daniel Esposito said he has been working with the county’s technology staff and legal staff to find a way that the board could continue to do businesses without holding in-person meetings.
“Obviously, my priority, like everyone’s, is safety and how we can be effective and keep county government moving forward,” Esposito said.
He said temporarily changing rules to allow remote meetings and remote votes allows the county government to continue to function without gathering together in a large group.
“This is the best way to make sure that we can do this safely and effectively and legally,” he said.
As of Monday afternoon, Kenosha County reported 104 positive COVID-19 cases and one death. Statewide, there were 2,440 positive cases and 77 deaths.
If the order is approved, Esposito said, he believes that the first remote committee meetings will be held next week. He said the public will be able to watch the meetings through a link on the county’s website just as the traditional meeting videos are available online.
But because current rules require that votes be in person, the vote to make remote voting possible will have to be done traditionally. The board will meet Wednesday in the County Board chambers, Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone said.
“We’ve taken steps to ensure the supervisors will be at least six feet away from each other,” Cardamone said.
He said they are asking that the public watch the meeting remotely so the gallery can be used for board members to spread out.
Sheriff’s department benefits
The provision for temporary changes in hiring and staffing the sheriff’s department is precautionary, Sheriff Beth said. “We’ve got about a dozen people who are quarantined throughout the entire department, almost all of those are secondary exposures,” Beth said. “We are trying to be precautionary.”
He said there have been no deputies who have received positive COVID tests, but he also said that one member who exhibited symptoms was turned away from the hospital when he sought a test. While the department is currently able to staff all of its shifts, he said they are preparing in case a large number of deputies become ill or have to be quarantined because they are exposed to someone who is ill.
Among the possibilities, he said, would be bringing back retired deputies or sharing staff with other local law enforcement agencies. Detectives and those in administrative roles are also prepared to go back on patrol to fill vacancies, Beth said.
The order also includes a provision that would allow the department to temporarily suspend hiring rules, allowing the department to skip the top three on the hiring list in favor of another qualified candidate who has already been through police academy and is a sworn officer with another department. Beth said the priority would be on hiring someone who would be able to go to work quickly rather than someone who would still have to attend academy.
Rose opposes extension
Board member Terry Rose said he is opposed to extending the emergency order, saying he believes it gives too much authority to the county executive.
“I’m not going to vote to grant unfettered leadership,” he said.
He said he also opposed temporarily suspending the rules for hiring deputies.
“I don’t think we need untrained people on the road today,” he said.
Cardamone said the focus on the order is on allowing the County Board to continue to function through remote voting for members, something he said will be temporary.
The 90-day timeframe, Cardamone said, is an attempt to address the unknowns in dealing with the virus.
“I think it was simply trying to find a number that provided some flexibility,” he said. “No one knows at this point how long this is going to go on. Certainly, if conditions on the ground change, it can be cancelled before then, and certainly, it can be extended if it needs to be. We’re trying to be proactive.”
The board is scheduled to meet to discuss and vote on the issue at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
