County Board considers extending emergency order

He said there have been no deputies who have received positive COVID tests, but he also said that one member who exhibited symptoms was turned away from the hospital when he sought a test. While the department is currently able to staff all of its shifts, he said they are preparing in case a large number of deputies become ill or have to be quarantined because they are exposed to someone who is ill.

Among the possibilities, he said, would be bringing back retired deputies or sharing staff with other local law enforcement agencies. Detectives and those in administrative roles are also prepared to go back on patrol to fill vacancies, Beth said.

The order also includes a provision that would allow the department to temporarily suspend hiring rules, allowing the department to skip the top three on the hiring list in favor of another qualified candidate who has already been through police academy and is a sworn officer with another department. Beth said the priority would be on hiring someone who would be able to go to work quickly rather than someone who would still have to attend academy.

Rose opposes extension

Board member Terry Rose said he is opposed to extending the emergency order, saying he believes it gives too much authority to the county executive.