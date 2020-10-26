County clerk: Cast absentee ballots in correct box

Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin has reminded absentee voters to use the appropriate drop box to submit their ballot.
“There has been a lot of confusion countywide as to where you can cast your in-person absentee ballot or drop your absentee ballot,” Bachochin said.
If submitting an absentee ballot in a drop box, Bachochin said voters should only use the drop box in their voting municipality.
“If you put your absentee ballot in the City of Kenosha drop box and your voting municipality is Somers it may not get to the Somers clerk in time to be counted,” Bachochin said. “It also adds extra work and stress on the municipal clerks. The clerks do work together to route the ballots to the correct location, but as the election gets closer they will run out of time for this extra, unnecessary work.”
The following drop boxes can be used until 8 p.m. on Election Day:
Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St (use box located off 8th Ave or near entrance) Town of Brighton Town Hall, 25000 Burlington Rd. (left of main entrance)
Bristol Municipal Building, 19801 83rd St (front entrance)
Paddock Lake Municipal Building, 6969 236th Ave (next to front door)
Paris Safety Building 16607 Burlington Road (outside main entrance)
Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave (on the main drive into the parking lot next to the black USPS Mailbox)
Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road (in the front door slot)
Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Rd. (next to the front entrance)
Somers Village/Town Office, 7511 12th St and Somers #2 Fire Station, 818 12th St. (main entrances)
Twin Lakes Village Hall, 108 East Main St. (near main entrance)
Wheatland Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Rd. (right of main entrance)
“All of the clerks want every vote to be counted, but we need the voters to also help to participate in the statutory process,” Bachochin said.
Ballots must be returned on or before the Nov. 3 to the voter’s respective municipal clerk before polls close on Election Day.
Bachochin also would like residents to be aware that mailing addresses do not always coincide with the residence in which a person resides, and casts their vote in.
For example, a Lily Lake resident may have a Burlington mailing address, but lives and votes in the town of Wheatland.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!