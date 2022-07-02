County Executive Samantha Kerkman’s next Saturday in the Park to be held July 9

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman’s next Saturdays in the Park with Sam office hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. July 9 at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. Kerkman will be available during that time to talk with constituents and share information about county resources and services.

The park is located at 8530 352nd Ave. in Randall and Wheatland. (Use the Highway KD entrance north of Highway F.)

Kerkman will be located near the boat launch on the park’s Freedom Lake.

As part of this continuing outreach from the County Executive’s office, Kerkman has announced the creation of a new page on the county website that offers a list of quick links to help people access government services and information in Kenosha County.

This is geared toward new and longtime residents alike, Kerkman said. “We intend for this to be a useful tool for people to find a wide variety of information," Kerkman added.

The Kenosha County “How To” page is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/HowTo

