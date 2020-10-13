County health official: Flu vaccine crucial during COVID-19 pandemic

With the flu, a person can develop symptoms anywhere from 1 to 4 days after infection. With COVID-19, a person typically develops symptoms 5 days after being infected, but symptoms can appear as early as 2 days after infection or as late as 14 days after.

How long can someone be contagious with the flu or COVID-19?

While still under investigation, a person with COVID-19 may be contagious longer than if they had the flu. It is possible to be contagious for about 2 days before experiencing symptoms and individuals can remain contagious for at least 10 days after symptoms appear. If someone has no symptoms or symptoms go away, they may still be contagious for at least 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Most people with the flu are contagious for about 1 day before they show symptoms. Older children and adults appear to be most contagious during the initial 3-4 days of their illness and stay contagious for approximately 7 days. Infants and immunocompromised individuals can be contagious for even longer than a week.

Is the treatment the same for COVID-19 and the flu?