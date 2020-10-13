County health official: Flu vaccine crucial during COVID-19 pandemic

As the number of COVID-19 cases surges in Wisconsin on the verge of flu season, Kenosha County health officials are urging residents not to forget their flu shots.
Similar symptoms make it difficult for people to tell the difference between the two, and if people are infected with both it makes it more difficult for their bodies to fight the virus, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said.
“It’s always important to get the seasonal flu vaccine, but it’s even more critical this year amid COVID-19,” Freiheit said. “Taking steps to stay healthy is good for you and your family, and it will help our health care professionals and hospitals as they continue to care for COVID-19 patients.”
Freiheit added that wearing a mask helps prevent the spread of both viruses.
As flu is not a reportable communicable disease, the Kenosha County Division of Health does not have specific numbers of cases, Freiheit said. However, hospital emergency department visits for influenza-related concerns are reported on the hospitalizations tab on the county’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
The CDC recommends a flu vaccination before the end of October. Freiheit shared the following answers from the CDC to frequently asked question about COVID-19 and the flu:
Do the flu and COVID-19 spread the same way?
Both viruses spread through respiratory droplets made when ill individuals cough, sneeze, talk or sing. These droplets can be transmitted through the air and can collect on surfaces. Both flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 may be spread to others by people before they begin showing symptoms, with very mild symptoms or who never developed symptoms (asymptomatic).
How are the flu and COVID-19 symptoms the same and how are they different?
Symptoms of COVID-19 that are different from the flu are that it can include complete or partial loss of taste or smell.
Shared symptoms include:
Fever or feeling feverish
Chills or shivering
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Sore throat
Runny or stuffy nose
Muscle pain or body aches
Headache
Vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children than adults)
How long does it take for COVID-19 and flu symptoms to appear after someone is exposed?
With the flu, a person can develop symptoms anywhere from 1 to 4 days after infection. With COVID-19, a person typically develops symptoms 5 days after being infected, but symptoms can appear as early as 2 days after infection or as late as 14 days after.
How long can someone be contagious with the flu or COVID-19?
While still under investigation, a person with COVID-19 may be contagious longer than if they had the flu. It is possible to be contagious for about 2 days before experiencing symptoms and individuals can remain contagious for at least 10 days after symptoms appear. If someone has no symptoms or symptoms go away, they may still be contagious for at least 10 days after testing positive for the virus.
Most people with the flu are contagious for about 1 day before they show symptoms. Older children and adults appear to be most contagious during the initial 3-4 days of their illness and stay contagious for approximately 7 days. Infants and immunocompromised individuals can be contagious for even longer than a week.
Is the treatment the same for COVID-19 and the flu?
Both are treated by addressing symptoms. Severe cases of either may require hospitalization and extreme cases may require ventilation. Antiviral medications may shorten the duration of COVID-19. FDA-approved influenza antivirals treat severe cases.
Can COVID-19 and the flu be prevented in the same way?
Both can be prevented by wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene, staying home when sick, physical distancing, and limiting contact with sick individuals.
Will getting the flu vaccine make a person vulnerable to COVID-19?
There is no evidence that getting a flu vaccine increases the risk of getting COVID-19.
Is there a chance higher demand will result in a shortage of the flu vaccine?
Flu vaccine is produced by private manufacturers, so supply depends on manufacturers. For the 2020-2021 season, manufacturers have projected they will provide as many as 194-198 million doses of flu vaccine, which is more than the 175 million dose record set during the 2019-2020 flu season.
Where can someone go for more information?
More information about COVID-19 and the flu is available online at cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm
County public health nurse Evan Gorr has also posted a video on the importance of getting the vaccine to not only protect yourself, but also those around you. It can be viewed online at: kenoshacounty.org/297/Health-Services.
