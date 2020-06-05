County hiring to help with contact tracing

Kenosha County is hiring a handful of people to help with COVID-19 disease investigation efforts as the number of positive cases is expected to rise in coming weeks.
“With the lifting of the Safer-at-Home Order and increased testing capabilities within our community, we anticipate an increase in positive COVID-19 cases which will result in an increase in our disease investigations and contact investigations,” said Liane Blanck, a spokesperson for the Health Department.
“Our current team consists only of 21 public health nurses, so people with a clinical decision-making background are much needed.”
More than 600 people were tested between Monday and Thursday at Westosha-Central High School, and more than 170 were tested at Tremper High School Thursday by members of the Wisconsin National Guard. Results of tests conducted Monday at Westosha-Central had yet to be released as of Friday.
This week, another 70 positive test results were reported by the county Health Department, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,266. One new death, that of an 85-year-old male, was reported Friday.
Statewide, an additional 357 positive tests were reported as of 2 p.m. Friday, bringing the total to 20,249. Seven additional deaths were reported, for a total of 633. The percent of positive cases considered to be recovered rose to 66%, and the number of negative tests reached 303,332.
Blanck said the funding for four or five new disease investigation positions was made available from CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars received by Kenosha County.
People with clinical backgrounds are encouraged to apply at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/955/Employment-Information.
“This is a great opportunity for people who have been asking, ‘How can I help?’ during the COVID-19 crisis,” said county Health Officer Jen Freiheit. “Our hardworking staff would welcome the addition of clinical workers to help us investigate cases thoroughly and quickly during this very difficult public health situation.”
Blanck said contact tracing is “a key part of the disease control measures being utilized to assist in preventing further spread of COVID-19 within Kenosha County.”
The first step is identifying the positive case. An initial interview can take 1-4 hours each, depending on the number of household contacts and there are any language barriers. Many questions are asked including symptoms of all household contacts, and where each member has traveled during several preceding days.
Close contacts outside of the home are provided to a contact investigation team member who calls those individuals to conduct an interview. Education and information about limited-self quarantine recommendations and symptom monitoring is provided.
