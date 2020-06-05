County hiring to help with contact tracing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kenosha County is hiring a handful of people to help with COVID-19 disease investigation efforts as the number of positive cases is expected to rise in coming weeks.

“With the lifting of the Safer-at-Home Order and increased testing capabilities within our community, we anticipate an increase in positive COVID-19 cases which will result in an increase in our disease investigations and contact investigations,” said Liane Blanck, a spokesperson for the Health Department.

“Our current team consists only of 21 public health nurses, so people with a clinical decision-making background are much needed.”

More than 600 people were tested between Monday and Thursday at Westosha-Central High School, and more than 170 were tested at Tremper High School Thursday by members of the Wisconsin National Guard. Results of tests conducted Monday at Westosha-Central had yet to be released as of Friday.

This week, another 70 positive test results were reported by the county Health Department, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,266. One new death, that of an 85-year-old male, was reported Friday.