County seeks Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator

Kenosha County has extended until Jan. 31 the deadline to receive applications for the new Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator funded as part of the 2022 Budget.

“While we have received several applications, considering this is a new specialty position for the county and the recent holidays, we have extended the application deadline to the end of this month,” Kenosha County Human Resources Director Clara Tappa said Thursday. “This position is very important to the county administration, and we’d like to have the broadest possible pool of candidates from which to select.”

According to the job description, the EDI Coordinator will join the Human Resources Department, The position is envisioned to assist the county to “develop and execute strategies to operationalize (the county’s) commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion and engage in a variety of duties centered around recruiting and retaining a diverse, skilled workforce and building and strengthening relationships with internal and external stakeholders.”

The position has a salary range from $70,843 to $84,657 as a start. A bachelor’s degree with coursework in social sciences, education, human resources, ethnic studies, public administration, or a field related to the position or equivalent combination of training and experience is required. A master’s degree is preferred.

The county is also seeking to hire someone with a minimum of three years of professional work experience in workplace diversity, equity, inclusion and culture in a human resources role.

The list of the stated job duties includes:

Researching, developing, and recommending creative strategies to foster the organization’s equity, diversity and inclusion goals and coordinates the translation of those strategies into tactical plans with clear actions, accountability, measurements and implementation of successful EDI practices.

Collaborating with other members of the county’s Human Resources team and county leaders on sourcing, hiring, and retaining a diverse, skilled workforce.

Consulting with internal and external stakeholders to foster a culture that is inclusive and innovative.

In consultation with corporation counsel, assist monitoring and evaluating compliance with equal opportunity laws, guidelines, and policies to ensure that employment practices give equal opportunity without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, sex, age, gender, sexual orientation or disability.

Supporting affinity/employee resource groups.

Developing relationships with national, local, and specialized equity, diversity & inclusion organizations and professional development organizations, as is relevant to the fulfillment of the organizations’ initiatives and goals.

Developing metrics to measure the effectiveness of diversity initiatives, reporting on the value of the initiatives, and preparing the federal Affirmative Action Plan and related reports.

Serving as a staff resource to the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.

To be successful, the application states the applicant should have a variety of other skills, such as: knowledge of applicable legislation; the ability to translate metrics, research and trends into strategy; and knowledge of specific computer software and programs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0