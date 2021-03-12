County taking applications for board vacancy

Applications are being accepted by the Kenosha County Clerk’s Office to fill the vacancy left on the County Board after the death March 3 of 23rd District Supervisor Lon Wienke.

Eligible applicants must reside within the district, which includes the Village of Twin Lakes and portions of the Town of Randall. Wienke, a lifelong Twin Lakes resident, was elected to the board in April of 2020.

A map of the district is available online at http://bit.ly/KCDist23.

The individual appointed to the position will serve until a successor is elected in the 2022 spring nonpartisan election. The individual who is appointed will be eligible to run for that position in the election.

County Board supervisors are expected to attend board meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Supervisors also typically serve on multiple committees for a total commitment of four to five evenings monthly.

The position pays $6,526 per year.

Interested persons can access an application online at http://bit.ly/KCBoardApplication or pick one up at the Elected Officials Office at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol.