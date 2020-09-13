County to consider action plan to help Kenosha rebuild

Kenosha County officials will consider an action plan this week to help the community recover from the riots that followed the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer – and to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
The draft of a “Resolution Addressing the Recent Civil Unrest and Charting a Path Forward,” will first be discussed by members of the county’s Executive Committee at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.
It is also on the agenda for the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the same location.
By way of the resolution, officials reaffirm “that systemic racism constitutes a crisis that negatively impacts all of the Kenosha community.” It acknowledges “many people have been injured, both physically and emotionally, and two people were killed during the riots.
It “encourages efforts to include voices which have been historically unrepresented or underrepresented on Kenosha County appointed boards, commissions and committees” to ensure these bodies are ‘reflective of the Kenosha County community.”
Many of the other goals in the resolution are related to helping those in the Downtown and Uptown areas who “suffered substantial damage,” estimated in the $50 million range, to their businesses, homes and property as a result of the civil unrest.
“The Kenosha County Board of Supervisors is resolved to never let this happen again,” the resolution reads.
The resolution calls for the County Board to:
Ask that State and Federal Government funds be made immediately available for the rehabilitation of the damaged and destroyed properties.
Call on the State of Wisconsin to guarantee that it will site a new Department of Corrections Probation and Parole office in the same location as the one destroyed during the riots.
Request Kenosha County Emergency Management conduct a full debriefing and make recommendations as to what, if any, steps can and should be taken to prepare for any future similar events.
Seek any available State, Federal or any other funding method of funds to facilitate the acquisition of body cameras.
Work with the State to assist in the rebuilding of the Uptown and Downtown areas.
Encourages all business owners impacted by the civil unrest to rebuild and remain in the Uptown and Downtown areas.
Call on the State and Federal Government to ensure that the costs to repair damage to County property not covered by insurance be covered by State and Federal funds.
It also directs the County Board Chairman, County Executive and other representatives of Kenosha County to meet with Governor Tony Evers, Congressman Bryan Steil, Senator Tammy Baldwin, and Senator Ron Johnson to request State and Federal funding to resolve the financial issues faced by the City and County of Kenosha.
Additionally, “on behalf of the people of the City and County of Kenosha,” the resolution offers “a heartfelt thanks” to: members of the National Guard, State Patrol, U.S. Marshalls, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; first responders, firefighters, and law enforcement personnel who responded to Kenosha; and to “the countless individuals who volunteered their time, talents, and resources, including the donation of food and supplies, to the cleaning and beautification of the Downtown and Uptown areas in the wake of the civil unrest.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!