County to consider action plan to help Kenosha rebuild

“The Kenosha County Board of Supervisors is resolved to never let this happen again,” the resolution reads.

The resolution calls for the County Board to:

Ask that State and Federal Government funds be made immediately available for the rehabilitation of the damaged and destroyed properties.

Call on the State of Wisconsin to guarantee that it will site a new Department of Corrections Probation and Parole office in the same location as the one destroyed during the riots.

Request Kenosha County Emergency Management conduct a full debriefing and make recommendations as to what, if any, steps can and should be taken to prepare for any future similar events.

Seek any available State, Federal or any other funding method of funds to facilitate the acquisition of body cameras.

Work with the State to assist in the rebuilding of the Uptown and Downtown areas.

Encourages all business owners impacted by the civil unrest to rebuild and remain in the Uptown and Downtown areas.

Call on the State and Federal Government to ensure that the costs to repair damage to County property not covered by insurance be covered by State and Federal funds.