Couple ties the knot on the water

For Lauren Dupey, 29, and Jake Larsen, 30, any day fishing is a good day.

But, Saturday’s excursion aboard the LuAnn Kay on Lake Michigan at the Kenosha Harbor was unlike any other.

They each got “a keeper” before they even cast a line.

Despite some showers, and a delay, this charter began with Dupey’s father Mark Dupey, walking Lauren, dressed in a bridal gow, down the dock to the boat. After heading out to the harbor, the Pleasant Prairie couple, both graduates of Tremper High School, recited their handwritten vows surrounded by A small group of immediate family and friends.

The one that almost got away

The couple first started dating after high school in 2009, after Lauren’s friend Kayla Tover introduced them at a bonfire. Lauren was student at Michigan Technological University and Jake was an electrical apprentice.

“I knew I wanted to travel around the country and he wanted to stay here,” Lauren said. “I really just wanted to just go get my degrees and be a powerhouse.”

Jake said he knew she was the one in 2011 when they took a trip to Eagle River.