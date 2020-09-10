'Courageous conversations' address racism, police reform in Blake shooting

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anger. Frustration. Rushed to heal. Motivation to work for change. Numbness.

In the aftermath of the damage and destruction from rioting in the wake of the police shooting of a Black Kenosha man, residents said these were the emotions that gripped them as their city has become the epicenter for racial tensions and the call for justice, with a long road ahead before true healing can take place.

On Wednesday night, Kenosha’s Coalition for Dismantling Racism, in its first live virtual “courageous conversation,” took the temperature of the community since the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The conversation brought together a dozen diverse voices and social media interaction with Kenosha residents who offered their own comments and questions during the discussions moderated by coalition member Adelene Greene.

For one woman who went by Kristin, while the efforts to clean up the Uptown area were commendable, residents also have not fully dealt with the trauma, the how and the why it happened.

“There’s just so much and yet I feel like too many people just want to put it all behind them and cover it up with hearts and flowers,” Kristin said. “There’s just so much more to go and it kind of leaves a great deal of tension and sadness.”