'Courageous conversations' address racism, police reform in Blake shooting

Anger. Frustration. Rushed to heal. Motivation to work for change. Numbness.
In the aftermath of the damage and destruction from rioting in the wake of the police shooting of a Black Kenosha man, residents said these were the emotions that gripped them as their city has become the epicenter for racial tensions and the call for justice, with a long road ahead before true healing can take place.
On Wednesday night, Kenosha’s Coalition for Dismantling Racism, in its first live virtual “courageous conversation,” took the temperature of the community since the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The conversation brought together a dozen diverse voices and social media interaction with Kenosha residents who offered their own comments and questions during the discussions moderated by coalition member Adelene Greene.
For one woman who went by Kristin, while the efforts to clean up the Uptown area were commendable, residents also have not fully dealt with the trauma, the how and the why it happened.
“There’s just so much and yet I feel like too many people just want to put it all behind them and cover it up with hearts and flowers,” Kristin said. “There’s just so much more to go and it kind of leaves a great deal of tension and sadness.”
The Rev. Jim Lynch, pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church, said he’s fearful, not for himself but for those who suffered losses beyond damage to property.
“We are trying to rush to the end,” he said. “Trying to make everything better, and we’re even ignoring a lot of the hard work that needs to be done. We’re trying to paint over what happened. What happened isn’t pretty, and the work that needs to be done isn’t going to be pretty. It’s going to be necessary.”
Nancy Matthews, who lives in the Uptown area of Kenosha destroyed by rioters and looters, admitted she had a “meltdown” the other day, wanting to give up.
“No, you got to stay in this fight,” she said. “It’s personal on one level, but it angers me that Kenosha has come to this point.”
Derrell Greene said he felt numb and at the same time “very concerned” about the direction the country is headed.
“I see a lot of that returning (to Jim Crow era),” he said, alluding to the killings of unarmed Black people and white militias that have assembled throughout the nation.
Greene also said people continue to avoid confronting the conditions that have led to Blake’s shooting and are more worried about “damaged property” versus human life.
For Gregory Bennett Jr., the aftermath of Blake’s shooting has left him motivated but also pained and irritated. He said he’s motivated to help a generation of younger people who want to fight to right injustices exacted on Black people.
“You’ve got to guide them and make sure they don’t stray, and at the same time let them use their voice,” Bennett said.
But a reckoning is taking place, according to Bennett, with people who will know whether they’re going to be part of the solution or part of the problem.
Racism a factor
Without hesitation, the dozen panelists said they believed that racism contributed to Blake’s shooting.
Lynch said while he has been told by others that Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake, is a “good person,” there’s also a predilection by police to “handle Black people with more force than white people.”
“Dylann Roof got Burger King after he shot down nine African Americans at Mother Emmanuel (Church),” Lynch said.
Angela Cunningham, a local attorney, said she “absolutely” thinks race played a part in what happened with Blake
“I want to point out that police, in general, are overly aggressive with how they handle citizens,” she said.
But they also perceive Black men as more aggressive compared to white men, Cunningham said.
“I have no doubt that if Jacob Blake was white, he wouldn’t have been shot,” she said. “He would’ve been reasoned with. He wouldn’t have been met with as much force as he was met with when officers arrived at the scene.”
A call for reform
Greene said that reforming the system requires looking at its structures.
“No one wants to admit it, but police have a license to kill ... and they’re protected by law when they do something wrong,” he said. “They’re protected more than anybody else.”
What needs to happen?
“We need more of these good policemen to speak up,” Greene said.
Training, he said, can teach de-escalation techniques and help create a ban on choke holds. Funding could go toward better training instead of buying better weapons.
“There were so many other options ... except this one officer decided to shoot (Blake) in the back,” Greene said. “And that is unacceptable. It shouldn’t be accepted by our leaders and it shouldn’t be accepted by the police force.”
Police, he added, should spend time getting to know the community.
Bennett, who is Black, said while he believes police reforms are needed, it cannot be done until core problems are tackled.
“If I was a police officer and shot a white dude over on Christmas Lane while pulling him over, would I have the same treatment (as a white cop)?” he asked. “No, I wouldn’t.”
Bennett called for the firing of Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis and the indictment and firing of officers involved with Blake’s shooting.
“You’ve got to clean house and start over in order to talk about police reform,” he said.
Treated differently
Cunningham said people of color are treated differently at each turn, from racial profiling on the street to the plea deals in court and even the way they’re set up to navigate the court system.
Bennett said while white people who assemble with weapons are called “militias,” “you call Black people gangs.”
“You wrote the laws so you could keep us in order,” he said, referring to whites. “And, until you break that narrative and actually have that conversation and start the reform that empties everybody out ... it’s not law and order. There’s no equity for us.”
Peaceful protests
According to Greene, peaceful protests “don’t work for African Americans.”
In fact, they backfire, he said, for even the prominent among them like Martin Luther King and Colin Kaepernick, who Greene said “lost his entire career” in the NFL by taking a stand against police brutality.
Greene, who is Black, said he, too, is fearful for his life when he’s stopped by police.
“We know that we can be killed just for asking what the police man is stopping us for,” he said. “And people don’t want to listen.”
Greene said that if the officer who shot Blake isn’t charged with a crime, “there’s probably going to be a whole lot more damage done in the city.”
Bennett said that is why people are rising up and the generation coming up now to protest is energized and ready to “kick down doors” and do the work, which includes going to places like city hall and school board meetings and running for election.
Hope
Crystal Egbo, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside student, said she realizes that she is her “ancestors’ wildest dream” because they never could imagine that people who look like them would end up in positions of influence.
“That’s not to say that we’ve done all the work and we should pat ourselves on the back,” she said.
Egbo is hopeful for a future free of racism, even if that doesn’t happen in her lifetime.
“I’m just motivated to do this, not for myself,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll see racism end before I leave this earth, but I hope that there’s a world where it doesn’t exist for my grandkids and great-grandkids.”
Denis Wikel said he, too, has hope.
“Martin Luther King said, ‘The arc of history is bent toward justice,’ and I have to believe that,” he said.
Wikel said that he’s experienced King, Barack Obama and John Lewis in his lifetime, which gives him optimism.
“We can make progress,” he said.
Bennett also said he’s hopeful, because people who are engaged in change are “about action and not acting.”
“This time we want the younger, the older ... everybody got to motivate the younger generation and still work with the older generation and unite,” he said. “Transparency, along with accountability, can prevent chaos. ... I’m very hopeful, because we’re going to do the work and we aren’t going to stop until it’s done.”
