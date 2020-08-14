Court briefs: Homicide suspect pleads not guilty

Homicide suspect
pleads not guilty
The second defendant in a February homicide pleaded not guilty in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Wednesday and will head to trial.
Shaquel Harris, 28, of Kenosha is due back in court for a judicial pre-trial Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. Harris is charged with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm, both as a party to a crime, along with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
Harris is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.
A second defendant, Michael Frazier, 37, of Mount Pleasant, who also is in custody on the same cash bond, has a trial date set for Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m.
Both men are charged in the Feb. 29 homicide of Malik Boyd, 23, of Gurnee, Ill., who was shot in the neck after he and a group of friends left the Rain Bar and Lounge, 3000 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha.
Home invasion defendant
found competent
A 34-year-old Kenosha man who is charged with five felonies after a violent home invasion last December was found competent to proceed after a hearing Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Calvin L. Richardson will be back in court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 20 at 9:45 a.m.
Richardson is charged with felony counts of burglary, use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery with use of force, first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
The defendant remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
According to the criminal complaint:
Kenosha police were called to a home in the 2000 block of 61st Street on Dec. 9, 2019, where they found a man bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds. The man, who was losing consciousness, also had duct tape around his forearms.
The victim, who was treated for his injuries at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, said the defendant asked to use his phone. As the two were in the house, a man the victim had never seen before knocked on the door and pointed a handgun at his face.
According to the criminal complaint, the men bound the victim's wrists and neck, threatened to shot him and beat him with a gun. The victim then was punched and stabbed before the men fled from the house with money.
Man faces three
charges in assault
An 18-year-old Kenosha man was charged this week with three felony sexual assault charges that could bring up to 140 years in prison.
Alexander J. Wetherall is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child.
Wetherall, who is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond, is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Aug. 19 for a 9:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police spoke to the mother of a 13-year-old girl who believed her daughter had been running away and hanging out with the defendant.
In an interview with police, Wetherall stated he had met the girl in May and believed she was 15 years old. The defendant admitted the two had begun a sexual relationship.
Kenosha man faces
fourth OWI charge
A 41-year-old Kenosha man who was arrested for his fourth drunken driving offense in March will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Aug. 28 for a judicial pre-trial hearing at 9:30 a.m.
Dion A. Daniels faces six years in prison and a fine of $10,000 if convicted. Daniels also is charged with three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, along with misdemeanor counts of operating while revoked, obstructing and failing to install an ignition interlocking device on his vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint:
A deputy with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department stopped Daniels' vehicle for a suspended registration. When asked to identify himself, Daniels gave the officer an ID for a person who had an active warrant.
When officers arrested Daniels, they believed he was intoxicated. After a series of field sobriety tests, the defendant was taken to a hospital for a legal blood draw.
Court records show Daniels has previous OWI convictions on April 13, 2005; Oct. 3, 2005; and Nov. 12, 2008. He also was previously convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance in Cook County, Ill.
