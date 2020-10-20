Court denies fee for gunpowder expert in homicide case

If the defense hopes to use an expert witness paid for by the state in a first-degree intentional homicide case, the cost will have to come down significantly, a Kenosha County Circuit Court judge ruled Monday morning.
And as for the likelihood of that happening? That remains to be seen.
Defense attorney Terry Rose filed a motion before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder to ask the state public defender’s office to pay the $8,000 estimate on behalf of his client, Edward Pendleton Jr., 58, of Kenosha.
Pendleton is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of 42-year-old Marlon Allen on Dec. 4, 2019. He faces life in prison if convicted.
Rose said he was under the impression the state would be using the the gunpowder residue gathered by law enforcement, but recently learned that wouldn’t be the case.
Samples were taken from both the defendant and from his coat, Rose said.
“Well into the case, I discovered the state doesn’t have anybody locally to analyze results,” Rose said.
Rose said he reached out to an expert out of Elgin, Ill., and was quoted a fee of $8,000. When he submitted the bill to the public defender’s office, it was denied “without comment,” which led him to ask Schroeder to allow him to proceed.
“We’re asking the court to certify that expense so we can have that (testing) performed,” he said.
Assistant District Attorney Andrew Burgoyne said he didn’t feel the expenditure was a smart use of taxpayer funds — but added if the defense eventually did retain the expert, the state planned to do a thorough cross-examination.
“I’m a bit confused where those assertions (that the state was going to use the evidence) were from,” Burgoyne said. “We never indicated we planned to use that type of evidence.
“... My position remains the same. In the event that an expert is retained, I still ask that the state be allowed to challenge (that testimony).”
Schroeder agreed with the state and told Rose he would allow the defense a maximum expenditure of $1,800, which includes travel from Elgin.
“I think that’s not proper use of state money,” Schroeder said. “There’s a lot of things we can do with that. ... If this person came in with a more reasonable (expense), I might consider it.”
Defendant interrupts judge
As he was making his ruling, Schroeder was interrupted several times by Pendleton, who attended the hearing remotely from the Kenosha County Jail.
Pendleton, who remains in custody on a $700,000 cash bond, maintained his innocence at a hearing in September and reiterated that to Schroeder on Monday.
The defendant is accused of shooting Allen in a hallway of an apartment building at 3514 50th St. People in the building told police they had been with Pendleton in an apartment on the second floor, and that he had purchased cocaine.
Those witnesses told police that Allen had stopped for a visit, and that when he left, Pendleton went with him. Minutes later, the criminal complaint states they heard gunfire in the hallway.
Pendleton has insisted he fled the building after a masked man began shooting at the victim. He did not call police, and according to the complaint, other people in the building saw only a man matching Pendleton’s description leaving the scene. A gun believed to have been used in the shooting was found inside the apartment building.
“There was no DNA or fingerprints (found) on a weapon,” Pendleton said Monday. “... They could have found someone who may have done this. I didn’t do it.”
Schroeder several times admonished Pendleton for speaking.
“Everything you say in these outbursts is going to be used against you,” Schroeder said.
A final pre-trial hearing is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Jury selection is set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 30.
