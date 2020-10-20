Court denies fee for gunpowder expert in homicide case

“We’re asking the court to certify that expense so we can have that (testing) performed,” he said.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Burgoyne said he didn’t feel the expenditure was a smart use of taxpayer funds — but added if the defense eventually did retain the expert, the state planned to do a thorough cross-examination.

“I’m a bit confused where those assertions (that the state was going to use the evidence) were from,” Burgoyne said. “We never indicated we planned to use that type of evidence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“... My position remains the same. In the event that an expert is retained, I still ask that the state be allowed to challenge (that testimony).”

Schroeder agreed with the state and told Rose he would allow the defense a maximum expenditure of $1,800, which includes travel from Elgin.

“I think that’s not proper use of state money,” Schroeder said. “There’s a lot of things we can do with that. ... If this person came in with a more reasonable (expense), I might consider it.”

Defendant interrupts judge

As he was making his ruling, Schroeder was interrupted several times by Pendleton, who attended the hearing remotely from the Kenosha County Jail.