COVID-19 cases increase in county, no outbreaks associated with sports

Kenosha County has yet to see an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among team members now that some sports camps, practices and games have resumed.
“We have had three positives associated with sports, but no outbreaks yet,” Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said Wednesday.
Positive cases of COVID-19 among sports teammates have been reported nationwide over the last several weeks as practices and games resume. This week, health officials have traced some of the 36 Lake Zurich High School students who recently tested positive for COVID-19 to three summer athletic camps.
Locally, some college-level summer baseball, travel teams and high school camps have resumed. But, not all will.
Western Kenosha County Youth Football announced Wednesday the cancellation of their 2020 football and cheer seasons. It is part of the Tri-County Youth Football League that includes teams from northern Illinois, which canceled its season.
As of Wednesday, the total number of positive cases in Kenosha County reached 1,854 by 2 p.m., an increase of 45 from the previous day.
The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County over the last week (July 8-14) increased by 143, from 1,666 to 1,809. Of those, 70 fell within the 20-29-year age group.
The following is the COVID-19 age group breakdown through July 14:
Age 10 and under – 63
Age 10-19 – 111
Age 20-29 – 423
Age 30-39 – 322
Age 40-49 – 275
Age 50-59 – 272 (8 deaths)
Age 60-69 – 179 (13 deaths)
Age 70-79 – 95 (9 deaths)
Age 80 and older – 69 (19 deaths)
There were two additional deaths from July 8-14 — a 65-year-old male and a 69-year-old male.
Rural Kenosha County over the last five days saw five new cases each in Salem Lakes and Twin Lakes, three cases in Paddock Lake, two in Bristol and one each in Wheatland and Paris.
The following is the number of cases by municipality in Kenosha County as of July 14:
Kenosha – 1,392
Pleasant Prairie – 153
Somers – 78
Bristol – 30
Salem Lakes – 67
Twin Lakes – 31
Randall – 17
Paddock Lake – 14
Wheatland – 12
Paris – 4
Brighton — 2
Overall, the county reports that 20,372 negative test results have been received.
The health department is encouraging the use of face masks when in public. It is recommended reusable face masks be washed after each use. Information on how to properly wash reusable face masks can be found at: https://bit.ly/3erELRW.
Information on how to properly use PPE can be found at https://bit.ly/38WOUoH.
