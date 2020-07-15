COVID-19 cases increase in county, no outbreaks associated with sports

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County has yet to see an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among team members now that some sports camps, practices and games have resumed.

“We have had three positives associated with sports, but no outbreaks yet,” Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said Wednesday.

Positive cases of COVID-19 among sports teammates have been reported nationwide over the last several weeks as practices and games resume. This week, health officials have traced some of the 36 Lake Zurich High School students who recently tested positive for COVID-19 to three summer athletic camps.

Locally, some college-level summer baseball, travel teams and high school camps have resumed. But, not all will.

Western Kenosha County Youth Football announced Wednesday the cancellation of their 2020 football and cheer seasons. It is part of the Tri-County Youth Football League that includes teams from northern Illinois, which canceled its season.

As of Wednesday, the total number of positive cases in Kenosha County reached 1,854 by 2 p.m., an increase of 45 from the previous day.