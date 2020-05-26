COVID-19 cases top 1,000 in Kenosha County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There are now more than 1,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County, according to data updated Tuesday following the long holiday weekend.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the number of positive cases reported by the Kenosha County Health Department was 1,014. That is an increase of 31 since Friday.

Of the county’s positive cases, the percent considered to be recovered (meaning 30 days has passed since the positive test) is 55%. A total of 5,964 have tested negative in Kenosha County.

Kenosha has the fourth highest number of positive cases in the state, behind Milwaukee, Brown and Racine counties.

One more COVID-19 death was recorded in Kenosha County over the weekend, that of a 70-year-old male, bringing the total to 23.

The number of positive cases statewide increased from 15,584 Monday to 15,863 Tuesday, and the number of deaths statewide increased from 514 to 517 Tuesday.

The number of people who have tested negative increased from 193,379 to 200,874.

Of the total positive cases statewide, 15% have required hospitalization, and 59% are considered to have recovered.