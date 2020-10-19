COVID-19 has no ill effect on Kenosha County sales tax

“There’s an awful lot of home repair that must have been done in Kenosha County over the last several months and a number of people south of the border came up here and shopped and left a reverse toll in our sales tax,” Kreuser said at the time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bencs agreed. He said Illinois shoppers who visited the Premium Outlet Mall after it reopened in May helped fuel the recovery of the projected sales tax deficit. Stores in Illinois remained closed at the time, which led to robust shopping here.

Other sectors of sales taxes that experienced growth since the pandemic began are related to home improvement sales, online sales and liquor sales, Barna said. The restaurant and entertainment sectors remain down.

“When we look at the detail, the home improvement stores, the grocery stores, the liquor stores, online sales, that is all picking up the difference,” Bencs said. “So that’s good for the county.”

Bencs said sales tax revenue is budgeted to increase 3 percent in 2021, “which is conservative” and takes into account the continued uncertainty regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve always been pretty cautious how we budget with our sales tax revenue,” Kreuser said.

Other losses likely to be recovered