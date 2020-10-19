COVID-19 has no ill effect on Kenosha County sales tax

Kenosha County has had four record-setting sales tax revenue months in 2020, two of which were during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Two of them were January and February before Covid hit,” Barna Bencs, budget director for the county, said last week. “Since then we have now had May and July that were record months.”
Concern about the impact COVID-19 would have on sales tax revenue emerged when the Safer at Home order was put in place int eh spring by Gov. Tony Evers. Restaurants and other businesses, such as the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlet Mall, closed and that revenue stream had all but dried up.
In July, Kenosha County Supervisor Jeffrey Gentz referenced figures that showed the county was facing a $300,000 loss of sales tax revenue in March and April. In fact, Bencs reported last week that -- prior to the July receipts -- the county faced a $407,000 projected deficit.
Now, the county is just $47,000 below its projected sale tax revenue in its 2020 Budget.
“We’re actually up, year over-year, 1.6 percent from last year’s sales tax revenue,” Bencs said.
Projected losses turning around
The realization that the sales tax revenue picture was not going to be as bad as initially feared was first voiced by Kenosha County Executive Jim Krueser when he presented the 2021 Kenosha County Budget.
“There’s an awful lot of home repair that must have been done in Kenosha County over the last several months and a number of people south of the border came up here and shopped and left a reverse toll in our sales tax,” Kreuser said at the time.
Bencs agreed. He said Illinois shoppers who visited the Premium Outlet Mall after it reopened in May helped fuel the recovery of the projected sales tax deficit. Stores in Illinois remained closed at the time, which led to robust shopping here.
Other sectors of sales taxes that experienced growth since the pandemic began are related to home improvement sales, online sales and liquor sales, Barna said. The restaurant and entertainment sectors remain down.
“When we look at the detail, the home improvement stores, the grocery stores, the liquor stores, online sales, that is all picking up the difference,” Bencs said. “So that’s good for the county.”
Bencs said sales tax revenue is budgeted to increase 3 percent in 2021, “which is conservative” and takes into account the continued uncertainty regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve always been pretty cautious how we budget with our sales tax revenue,” Kreuser said.
Other losses likely to be recovered
The county is still facing a deficit as a result of other COVID-19 expenses and the loss of other revenue, Bencs reported. He estimates that number will be between $700,000 and $1 million.
However, he also estimated there will be other budget surpluses within the county budget that will offset that, that the county “will not have to use the general fund to cover that” and will end the year “overall in the positive.”
“We’re projecting a slight surplus overall in the general fund of $71,000,” Bencs said.
