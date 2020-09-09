COVID-19 on Kenosha college campuses

All but one rural district, which returned for full, in-person instruction, offered families a virtual option. Districts report the majority of rural families chose in-person learning.

Freiheit said health officials are encouraging schools to be as transparent with the data as possible.

A school surveillance system, put in place in 2009 in response to H1N1, has been updated to allow districts to report the number of staff members and students who have tested positive for COVID-19, the number in quarantine or self-isolation.

“We have had some positives in schools among both staff and students,” Freiheit said Wednesday. “But, nothing that is considered an outbreak.”

Freiheit said health officials are preparing for what could be another surge as a result of schools opening and Labor Day gatherings.

“We are preparing for an exorbitant uptick in positive cases in about three weeks,” Freiheit said, adding they saw an increase about three weeks following July 4. “We’re hiring eight more disease investigators and six more contact tracers.”

Freiheit said the number of positive cases has been on a steady decline and the county’s hospitalization rate is down. The number of COVID-19 cases considered “recovered” is at 82%.