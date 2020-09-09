 Skip to main content
COVID-19 on Kenosha college campuses
CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Positive COVID-19 cases are being reported at colleges with campuses in Kenosha County, and dozens of students, faculty and staff are in self-isolation, according to data on school websites.

Carthage College reported five positive cases of COVID-19 between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6, its second week back in session. In addition, 30 Carthage students are reportedly in self-isolation either at home or on campus. According to the Carthage COVID-19 online dashboard, 22% of the on-campus quarantine capacity is in use.

The college has created 38 spaces for isolation/quarantine. The dashboard also tracks how many members of the Carthage school community have tested negative. Between Aug. 24 and Sept. 6, 382 tested negative.

The most recent information provided by Gateway Technical College provides data through Sept. 4. A total of 12 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported across four locations in Kenosha (4), Racine (5), Burlington (2) and Elkhorn (1).

Of those who have tested positive, six are students, five are members of the faculty or staff and one is a vendor.

According to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside COVID-19 dashboard, one faculty member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kenosha County health director Jen Freiheit said elementary, middle school and high school districts throughout the county are also tracking COVID-19. Most rural districts are now in session, and the Kenosha Unified School District is set to begin next week.

All but one rural district, which returned for full, in-person instruction, offered families a virtual option. Districts report the majority of rural families chose in-person learning.

Freiheit said health officials are encouraging schools to be as transparent with the data as possible.

A school surveillance system, put in place in 2009 in response to H1N1, has been updated to allow districts to report the number of staff members and students who have tested positive for COVID-19, the number in quarantine or self-isolation.

“We have had some positives in schools among both staff and students,” Freiheit said Wednesday. “But, nothing that is considered an outbreak.”

Freiheit said health officials are preparing for what could be another surge as a result of schools opening and Labor Day gatherings.

“We are preparing for an exorbitant uptick in positive cases in about three weeks,” Freiheit said, adding they saw an increase about three weeks following July 4. “We’re hiring eight more disease investigators and six more contact tracers.”

Freiheit said the number of positive cases has been on a steady decline and the county’s hospitalization rate is down. The number of COVID-19 cases considered “recovered” is at 82%.

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 9, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County increased by 86, from 2,991 to 3,077 — or less than 10 per day. There have been 64 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kenosha County overall.

Those who have tested positive fall into the following age groups:

Under age 10: 97

10-19: 211

20-29: 747

30-39: 558

40-49: 438

50-59: 471

60-69: 298

70-79: 155

80+: 102

“We can’t contain it anymore,” Freiheit said. “We are in harm mitigation mode.”

She said for “herd immunity” protection, 85% of the population would need to contract the disease. Kenosha County is at about 2%.

Freiheit added the county has already recorded some influenza activity. She said health officials will make a big push for people to get the flu vaccine at the end of September and early October. Many of the symptoms of the flu are the same as those of COVID-19.

Freiheit hed shot

Freiheit
