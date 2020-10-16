COVID-19 on the rise at Kenosha County long-term care facilities

As of 3 p.m. Friday the number of positive cases of COVID-19 grew to 4,266, up 72, from Thursday. A total of 69 deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19. That number remained unchanged Friday.

The free COVID-19 testing site at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol, open on Fridays through Dec. 7 in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, had administered 175 tests by noon. It had the capacity to test 300 Friday and was suppose to be open until 6 p.m.

The number of Kenosha County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has grown by 8 since Oct. 12. But, area hospitals are not experiencing the same capacity issues as elsewhere in the state.

“While hospitalizations have increased, we are nowhere near capacity,” Freiheit said. “So, that’s some good news.”

Statewide, Wisconsin reported 166,186 total positive COVID-19 test results Friday, an increase of 3,861 over Thursday for a new single-day record. And for the first time, the state’s 7-day average of new confirmed cases topped 3,000.

Community spread

Freiheit said it is difficult to pinpoint the spread in Kenosha County to one population or age group because it has been considered to be “community spread” since the first case.