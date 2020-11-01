COVID-19 positives should tell their close contacts

Instructions will now be given to people who test positive for COVID-19 on who they should notify as a close contact, how to do so and what to say, according to Kenosha County Health Director Dr. Jen Freiheit.
“We will be prioritizing contacting positive cases (disease investigation) over contact tracing (close contacts to a positive), and will be asking positive cases to help the public health efforts by letting their family members and friends know to quarantine from last date of contact,” Freiheit said.
The change in strategy comes as the number of cases across Wisconsin and the Midwest has surged, overwhelming public health nurses.
“Many are already doing this anyway, whereas we used to call down their list of all their friends and family,” Freiheit said. “We supply them an email with all the information that they can share, even how to do it anonymously.”
The information includes answers to the following:
Who should I notify?
- If you have symptoms, you were able to spread COVID-19 starting two days before your first symptoms started.
- If you have not had any symptoms, you were able to spread COVID-19 starting two days before your positive COVID-19 test was taken.
- You should notify anyone with whom you had close contact while able to spread COVID-19. Close contact is defined as any of the following interactions: Having direct physical contact with someone. (e.g. hug, kiss, handshake); being within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes total in a day; having contact with your respiratory secretions. (e.g. coughed/sneezed on, contact with dirty tissue, sharing a drinking glass, food, towels, or other personal items); or living with or spent the night with someone.
What do I tell my close contacts?
- The Centers for Disease Control and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) recommends that close contacts quarantine in their home for 14 days, beginning the last day they were exposed to you. This should be done regardless of whether your contact receives a negative test during their quarantine period because they could develop symptoms 2 to 14 days after being exposed.
- Your contact may receive a call from Public Health who will ask your contact some questions and provide additional information. Please ask your contact to answer the phone call.
- The DHS fact sheet called “Next steps: close contacts of someone with COVID-19” will provide more details for what to do to protect others, available at: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02598a.pdf
- If your contact has additional questions, they can contact their primary care provider, local health agency, or visit the Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 Website: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/diagnosed.htm.
What if I want to remain anonymous?
There is an online tool called “Tell Your Contacts” which allows for anonymous text or email notifications.
To send notifications from this tool:
- Visit tellyourcontacts.org.
- Select email or text notification.
- Enter your contacts’ information and exposure date.
- Select either the pre-written message or customize your own. You do not need to enter your name. 5. Send your message.
Those who have been identified as a close contact and want to be tested can find a list of testing sites at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.
