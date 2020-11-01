COVID-19 positives should tell their close contacts

Instructions will now be given to people who test positive for COVID-19 on who they should notify as a close contact, how to do so and what to say, according to Kenosha County Health Director Dr. Jen Freiheit.

“We will be prioritizing contacting positive cases (disease investigation) over contact tracing (close contacts to a positive), and will be asking positive cases to help the public health efforts by letting their family members and friends know to quarantine from last date of contact,” Freiheit said.

The change in strategy comes as the number of cases across Wisconsin and the Midwest has surged, overwhelming public health nurses.

“Many are already doing this anyway, whereas we used to call down their list of all their friends and family,” Freiheit said. “We supply them an email with all the information that they can share, even how to do it anonymously.”

The information includes answers to the following:

Who should I notify?