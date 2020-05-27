COVID-19 relief aid announced for local governments

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said the money will help offset the cost associated with public health initiatives.

“Thank you to Governor Evers for providing this direct aid to counties for our COVID-19 expenditures up to now and through the end of the year," Kreuser said. “I appreciate that he and his administration are acknowledging the extra costs counties have incurred, and will continue to incur, as a result of the impact of the pandemic.”

Kreuser said the Kenosha County Health Division “has been hit the hardest as they pursue positive cases, provide contact tracing and work with businesses and individuals.”

“The funds will also help with the financial impact the virus has had, and will continue to have, on other county departments, as well,” Kreuser said.

The determination of a local government's Routes to Recovery grant amount is a formula based on the jurisdiction’s population, as well as the priority of providing Wisconsin's units of local government no less than $5,000, regardless of size of the population.

County aid is as follows:

Kenosha - $2,764,936.00

Racine - $3,194,395.00

Walworth - $1,691,792.00