COVID-19 relief aid announced for local governments

More than $5.4 million was allocated to Kenosha County municipalities and the county government Wednesday as part of the Routes to Recovery: Local Government Aid Grants COVID-19 relief program.
The program, announced by Gov. Tony Evers, is funded by $200 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Of the $200 million, $10 million will be allocated to Wisconsin’s tribal nations, with the remaining funds being distributed to every Wisconsin county, city, village and town.
“Our local government partners are on the frontlines of supporting their communities through the COVID-19 health crisis and into economic recovery,” Evers said. “The Routes to Recovery grants will provide financial flexibility to communities because they know what they need and how to best address the unique recovery needs of their friends, families and neighbors.”
Routes to Recovery grants for Wisconsin counties, cities, villages and towns will provide reimbursements for unbudgeted expenditures incurred this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the following categories:
- Emergency operations activities, including those related to public health, emergency services and public safety response;
- Purchases of personal protective equipment;
- Cleaning/sanitizing supplies and services, including those related to elections administration;
- Temporary isolation housing for infected or at-risk individuals;
- Testing and contact tracing costs above those covered by existing state programs;
- FMLA and sick leave for public health and safety employees to take COVID-19 precautions;
- Meeting local match requirements for expenses submitted for reimbursement by FEMA, to the extent allowed by federal law.
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said the money will help offset the cost associated with public health initiatives.
“Thank you to Governor Evers for providing this direct aid to counties for our COVID-19 expenditures up to now and through the end of the year," Kreuser said. “I appreciate that he and his administration are acknowledging the extra costs counties have incurred, and will continue to incur, as a result of the impact of the pandemic.”
Kreuser said the Kenosha County Health Division “has been hit the hardest as they pursue positive cases, provide contact tracing and work with businesses and individuals.”
“The funds will also help with the financial impact the virus has had, and will continue to have, on other county departments, as well,” Kreuser said.
The determination of a local government's Routes to Recovery grant amount is a formula based on the jurisdiction’s population, as well as the priority of providing Wisconsin's units of local government no less than $5,000, regardless of size of the population.
County aid is as follows:
- Kenosha - $2,764,936.00
- Racine - $3,194,395.00
- Walworth - $1,691,792.00
Kenosha County municipal aid is as follows:
- Kenosha - $1,623,169
- Pleasant Prairie - $351,147
- Salem Lakes - $239,474
- Village of Somers - $143,149
- Town of Somers - $20,354
- Twin Lakes - $99,838
- Bristol - $83,336
- Wheatland - $54,902
- Randall – $52,138
- Paddock Lake - $48,870
- Paris - $24,695
- Brighton - $23,769
The Routes to Recovery grants are in addition to the $1 billion in resources Evers previously announced that will fund a statewide response to COVID-19, including the distribution of free testing supplies, PPE, contact tracing, community testing sites and other valuable resources for communities across the state.
“So far, we’ve been able to invest $1 billion in resources to support communities throughout Wisconsin through our statewide COVID-19 response efforts,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan.
“But, we know that communities are not ‘one size fits all.’ The Routes to Recovery grants will provide local governments with an additional resource to address the challenges they are seeing on the ground.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.