COVID-19 vaccines now available for children 6 months to 5 years of age

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced Saturday that children age 6 months to 5 years are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have now been approved for the age group, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). The primary series of Pfizer vaccines include three doses for children 6 months to 4 years old and two doses for children 5 years old; the primary series of Moderna vaccines include two doses for all children 6 months to 5 years old.

In Wisconsin, the vaccines for this age group will be available late this week or early next week, DHS representatives said in a media briefing Tuesday. Nearly 300,000 more children are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, according to Dr. Smriti Khare, chief mental and behavioral health officer at Children’s Wisconsin.

The DHS ordered around 48,000 doses of the vaccine, which are already arriving in Wisconsin, DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in the media briefing. Wisconsin has a total allocation from the federal government of just under 126,000 doses, including both Pfizer and Moderna products. The DHS’ vaccine taskforce conducted a survey of providers around the state to assess the approximate number of doses the DHS would be able to administer in the early weeks of vaccine rollout.

Parents and guardians can call their regular pediatrician’s office, call 211 or check vaccines.gov to see where and when their young children can receive vaccines, Timberlake said.

In an email, DHS Communications Specialist Elizabeth Goodsitt said the vaccines went through rigorous testing that showed they were safe and effective.

“Adverse reactions to getting the vaccine were mild or moderate and consistent with other commonly used and recommended pediatric vaccines,” Goodsitt said in the email.

The Pfizer vaccine for children in the youngest age group is 10% of the amount of vaccine used for people ages 12 and older, and Moderna’s is 25% of the vaccine used for adults, Goodsitt said in the email.

In terms of talking to young children about receiving their COVID-19 vaccine, Khare said children she has seen have been responsive to the idea of continuing to go to school and participate in activities they enjoy. Children also understand the importance of protecting elderly loved ones, in her experience.

“Children are just naturally altruistic and really resonate to that, about being brave for the vaccine so they can keep grandma safe,” Khare said.

