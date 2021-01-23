Culvert replacement will close Highway NN

KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
Kenosha County Highway NN (45th Street) will close in the 21200 block beginning Monday for a culvert replacement.
This work is scheduled to last five days, although weather will be the determining factor on the starting time and length of the project.
Kenosha County is hiring a contractor to conduct the work, due to the depth of the culvert. Throughout the project, the road will be impassible at the worksite.
A posted detour will route drivers around the closure via Highway 45 (200th Avenue), Highway K (60th Street) and Highway EW (232nd Avenue).
