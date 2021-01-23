 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culvert replacement will close Highway NN
View Comments

Culvert replacement will close Highway NN

{{featured_button_text}}
construction cones signs

Kenosha County Highway NN (45th Street) will close in the 21200 block beginning Monday for a culvert replacement.

This work is scheduled to last five days, although weather will be the determining factor on the starting time and length of the project.

Kenosha County is hiring a contractor to conduct the work, due to the depth of the culvert. Throughout the project, the road will be impassible at the worksite.

A posted detour will route drivers around the closure via Highway 45 (200th Avenue), Highway K (60th Street) and Highway EW (232nd Avenue).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert