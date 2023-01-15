CUSH wins Anti-Defamation League award in stand against antisemitism in Kenosha

A local consortium of religious organizations serving the community has won the Midwest Anti-Defamation League’s Freedom Award for its efforts to stand against antisemitism in Kenosha.

Congregations United to Serve Humanity was one of two organizations honored with the Anti-Defamation League’s signature award at a ceremony held at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago last month. Also reognized was the UpRising Bakery and Café of Lake in the Hills, Ill.

The award is based in the five freedoms of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, freedoms of religion, speech, press, assembly, and the ability to petition the government for a redress of grievances and equitable and fair treatment for all people.

Accepting the award were local CUSH leaders Rabbi Dena Feingold of Beth Hillel Temple and the Rev. Kevin Beebe of Spirit Alive Church.

The award cited their efforts, in particular, tied to a recent series of antisemitic fliers appearing in the community.

Beginning in December of 2021, Kenosha neighborhoods were “blanketed” with antisemetic propaganda, acts that continue into last summer. Kenosha was not alone as antisemetic activity escalated in other communities in the greater Chicago area and the Midwest.

The materials distributed contained tropes based in false narratives about Jews, including some which blamed them for the pandemic. The initial leaflets were found on neighborhood driveways and were encased in plastic bags and weighed down by rice.

“Neighbors were shocked and they shared them with the police and brought them to Beth Hillel Temple asking what could be done to stop it,” Feingold said in her presentation to more than 300 people who attended the awards ceremony.

United response

Over the course of eight months, local congregations, individuals and other organizations, including the Coalition for Dismantling Racism and the Kenosha Police Department, were united in their response.

The City Council approved a resolution denouncing antisemitism in the community. During a spring snow shower in April 2022, congregation leaders and residents, about 50 in all, held a spiritual neighborhood cleansing ritual – to symbolically “wash away” the offensive messages, said Feingold.

The flyers continued to be distributed, even on school grounds. The leaflets contained propaganda that denied the Holocaust ever happened and that teachers were lying to students.

Feingold said, with help of Yolanda Jackson-Lewis, Kenosha Unified’s diversity and inclusion coordinator and president-elect of the Coalition for Dismantling Racism, a meeting was convened with the Anti-Defamation League and the Milwaukee Jewish Community Relations Council. That led the district to send letters to all families condemning the flyer’s message and Unified’s commitment to diversity.

The organizations also met with the Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to discuss what could be done at the state level.

At the local level, the coalition held a community discussion through its Courageous Conversations series about how the community could continue to educate and mobilize against hate. It was at the Courageous Conversation that Beebe introduced a “rapid response plan” to report antisemetic activities.

Beebe, the chair of CUSH’s religious leaders caucus, met with leaders of the congregations who recognized there was “something more that we needed to do” in the community. “You know, Kenosha is not Kenosha without our Jewish neighbors,” he said.

He said he was humbled and amazed at how the community united with the rapid-response team, including working with local law enforcement, the Anti-Defamation League and others “to come together in defense of people who have borne the brunt of awful discrimination.”

The rapid-response team didn’t have to be called upon because of the police response, he said.

In August 2022, authorities cited Jeffrey A. Kidden, 56, of Kenosha, for the fliers. Kidden was issued $4,301 in citations for littering. According to authorities, the leafleting did not rise to the level of a hate crime, but the citations were significant.

“Is was amazing to be able to watch the community bond together in a new way, especially after so many years of feeling like the community of Kenosha has been pulled apart,” Beebe said.

Gives him hope

Beebe and his wife, the Rev. Kelsey Beebe, are expecting their first child. He said at the award ceremony that the unity displayed by the community gives him hope.

“I think what gives me hope is that my first child will come into a community … though it has faced trials and tribulations over the last few years ... it is a community that stands up against hate; it is a community that fights injustice,” he said. “When the fires of hate come through, when the leaflets get distributed, it has people who stand up and will say this is a safe place for all people.

“And, I cannot imagine a better place for my child to begin their life,” he said.

Feingold who compared the Kenosha community to a “village” that comes together, said the hope is one that is borne of healing and sustenance not unlike that of “Miriam’s Well” in the Midrash of Hebrew scriptures. The well, she said, would show up each time the Israelites settled in a new place in the wilderness.

“I draw sustenance, healing and hope from the well of partnerships that formed the village that comes together to make their voices heard and takes action whenever our community meets challenges.,” she said.

