Daher captures Miss Kenosha 2020 title

Daher said, in singing “Think of Me,” the song also called to mind her platform of youth empowerment for the arts.

“It’s not only from one of my favorite musicals. ... I’m thinking of all the children in the community who can benefit from what the arts can provide,” she said.

She believes the arts can be a vehicle inclusive to all children, especially those with disabilities.

“I’ve been doing theater my whole life, and I believe youth deserve access to the arts, regardless of their background, socioeconomic status or disability,” she said.

She said, with performances she has participated in with Kenosha Unified and within her own school community, she has witnessed how strongly the arts are supported.

“I wanted to tap into that opportunity,” she said.

She said she sees how the arts affect children.

“I wanted to include them in all the joys that it has to offer so that they know they can include it in their own lives,” she said. “Performing arts, theater or acting — anything that’s an outlet for creativity would aid in building social skills and self-confidence.”