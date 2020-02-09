Daher captures Miss Kenosha 2020 title

A St. Joseph Catholic Academy student has captured this year’s title of Miss Kenosha — winning not only the crown, but also the talent competition.
Alex Daher, 17, of Kenosha, a senior at the local academy, was crowned before a near-capacity crowd at the campus’ Arneson Auditorium Saturday night at the Miss Kenosha Scholarship Competition.
Singing “Think of Me” from Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “Phantom of the Opera,” she impressed judges who went on to award her for the top talent of the night following the 2½-hour program.
The daughter of George and AnneMarie Daher of Kenosha, she will represent Kenosha in the Miss Wisconsin competition, which will be held June 14-21 in Oshkosh.
In an interview with the Kenosha News Sunday, Daher said she was in awe of having been crowned the next Miss Kenosha.
“It’s so surreal. I was not expecting this, and I am extremely humbled and honored to represent the best city in the whole world,” she said.
According to Daher, the competition has enabled her to build strong bonds with the young women who competed with her, and she believes all of them were worthy of the title.
“They’re all so beautiful and so talented, and the night was crazy for sure,” she said.
Daher said, in singing “Think of Me,” the song also called to mind her platform of youth empowerment for the arts.
“It’s not only from one of my favorite musicals. ... I’m thinking of all the children in the community who can benefit from what the arts can provide,” she said.
She believes the arts can be a vehicle inclusive to all children, especially those with disabilities.
“I’ve been doing theater my whole life, and I believe youth deserve access to the arts, regardless of their background, socioeconomic status or disability,” she said.
She said, with performances she has participated in with Kenosha Unified and within her own school community, she has witnessed how strongly the arts are supported.
“I wanted to tap into that opportunity,” she said.
She said she sees how the arts affect children.
“I wanted to include them in all the joys that it has to offer so that they know they can include it in their own lives,” she said. “Performing arts, theater or acting — anything that’s an outlet for creativity would aid in building social skills and self-confidence.”
Daher said she plans to attend Loyola University in Chicago in the fall to study communications and law.
She said the Miss Kenosha Scholarship Competition is one that has helped to reinforce that “true beauty comes from within.”
“I found a new sense of belonging and confidence,” she said.
When she was announced as the next Miss Kenosha, she said all the young women were “gracious, kind and caring.”
“For that, I’m very thankful,” she said.
Daher was chosen from a field of 14 who competed in this year’s event, which is open to women ages 18-24. They were judged on the basis of talent, evening wear and social impact statement, an on-stage question and a private interview with the judges prior to the show. Contestants no longer compete in a swimsuit competition, which was eliminated by Miss America, the parent organization, a year ago. Across all levels, the event is also no longer a pageant and is considered a scholarship competition, according to director Tori Bogren, Miss Kenosha 2014, who took over the reins this year.
Nearly sold out event
“We almost sold out, and the whole center floor was full. The energy was insane,” Bogren said “Just to see 14 girls out there … they were so pumped to get going.”
Like the judges, Bogren was also impressed with Daher’s performance.
“She is one of the most beautiful singers I’ve ever heard. She’s so natural and so comfortable on stage,” Bogren said.
Bogren said one of the things she enjoyed hearing from the women themselves during their one-on-one interviews was the camaraderie they shared.
“We were so taken aback … that the girls talked about the sisterhood of Miss Kenosha. Somehow in almost every single interview, our girls brought it up,” she said. “That’s really what this is about. It’s getting to know each other, cheering each other on and being happy for each other.”
Along with Daher, rounding out the top five with were:
First runner-up Arianna Bosco, a senior at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, who won the award for evening gown and platform;
Second runner-up Paige Hollendonner, a junior at Carthage College, who won the Spirit of Miss Kenosha award;
Third runner-up Alex Matson, Gateway Technical College;
Fourth runner-up Francesca Estacion, a senior at Carthage College, who won awards for on-stage question and private interview
In addition, Stephanie Maack, a student at the University of Wisconsin–Parkside, was awarded Miss Congeniality.
