Damage to city garbage trucks, other equipment destroyed in riots climbs to nearly $2 million

“These are two that were not the best condition tandems, so we are down two at this time,” she said. “But we’re hoping that we’re going to get two of the purchased ones prior to snowfall.”

Billingsley said she hoped that the setback would not affect snow plow operations come winter. She told committee Chairperson Mitchell Pedersen that with the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors could affect the timeline in obtaining the new trucks.

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo wondered whether the city still had older vehicles remaining that could be deployed.

“Do we have enough vehicles at the end their life to put out there or do we have to use newer models to block the roads?” he asked.

Billingsley said that it would depend on the situation.

“Sometimes, it requires all hands on deck, every piece of equipment, whether new or old,” she said. “In the instance of this instance, we were able to pick. It depends on its purpose and what it’s going to be used for that we have the ability to take out some of the newer equipment.”

Pedersen, at the end of the meeting, thanked city employees who’ve been working overtime under stressful conditions.