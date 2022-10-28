Day of the Dead returns to Downtown Kenosha on Nov. 5

Kenosha Creative Space is returning with its fifth annual Day of the Dead block party from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Mexican cultural celebration will include live music and authentic Mexican food. Activities for all the family include sugar skull and cookie decorating and a pumpkin carving demonstration and exhibit.

The festivities will be located in the 600 block of 57th Street in downtown Kenosha.

Day of the Dead is a joyful Mexican holiday that combines observance of All Souls Day with a festive remembrance of lost ancestors.

“It’s exciting for us to bring this celebration back to downtown Kenosha,” said Francisco Loyola, executive director of Kenosha Creative Space. “This is a fun way to celebrate Mexican culture, as well as Kenosha’s evolving arts culture.”

Loyola said this year’s event will feature an increased emphasis on authentic Mexican music. The program includes:

2 to 3 p.m.: Music by DJ “Sonido Destructor” Eugenio Mendez

3 to 3:30 p.m.: Ballet Folklorico Perla Tapatia USA

3:30 to 4 p.m.: Ballet Diversity Dance and music by DJ “Sonido Destructor” Eugenio Mendez

4 to 5:30 p.m.: Grupo Tumbao

5:30 to 6 p.m.: Danza Azteca

6 to 7 p.m.: Ballet Folklorico Xanaharati

7 to 8 p.m.: Mariachi Los Caporales

8 to 9:30 p.m.: Grupo Tridente

9:30to 11 p.m.: Los Plebes del K

Admission is $7, or 2 for $10. There is no charge for anyone under 21.

Funds from this event will be used for the recently created Orgullo Hispano Scholarship Fund and to support the operation of the Kenosha Creative Space Inc.

The event is being presented with the generous sponsorship of Lomeli Butcher Shop in Kenosha.

A nonprofit organization established in February 2016, Kenosha Creative Space is committed to creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs, and local partner organizations. The partner organizations and individual supporters share the goal of using their collective resources for the mutual benefit of the Kenosha Creative Space, the creative community, and the community at large.

More information is available at www.kenoshacreativespace.com.