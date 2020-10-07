Decorum restored at Kenosha County Board meeting

The decorum and civility displayed at the Kenosha County Board meeting Tuesday was in contrast to the heated exchanges and disrespect shown by the public and elected officials at meetings that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer and the days of civil unrest in the aftermath.
County Board Chairman John O’Day said he is pleased the meeting this week was a better example of how public discourse should take place and how elected officials should show responsiveness.
“Recently we have found ourselves in unprecedented times, which has caused passions and emotions to run high, as we saw in other meetings,” O’Day said. “We can feel strongly and deeply without having to resort to name-calling, vulgarity and lack of basic courtesy.”
O’Day said personal attacks and failure to show proper respect at meeting will not be tolerated.
“I urge everyone — citizens, along with the supervisors — to bud the trend we’re seeing throughout society and display civility, courtesy and respect for each other,” O’Day said. “Things which we have in common must always be stronger than those which divide us.”
Supervisor Erin Decker, who kept her back turned to public speakers at a previous meeting, faced the public podium during the citizens’ comment portion of the meeting Tuesday. No signs that referred to her in a derogatory manner, previously displayed by speakers, were visible Tuesday.
Words of wisdom sought
Former County Board Supervisor Joe Clark said he “was never so disgusted” as he was when he watched the last County Board meeting. He called on the board to be responsive and for citizens to “respect the decorum of the chamber.”
Resident Pamela Mundling opened citizens’ comments with a statement of hope that her “brothers and sisters in activism will express themselves with words of wisdom, not hate; with words that are worthy to be repeated and that profanity will not dominate the speeches.”
Whitney Cabal, who goes by the name Billy Violet, apologized for her actions at previous meetings.
“While I cannot undo the words I’ve said or the actions I have done, I can learn from them,” Cabal said. “Moving forward I’m going to try and do better.”
Cabal said that after hearing the 2021 Budget presentation by County Executive Jim Kreuser she “felt kind of heard.”
She said he hopes the County Board will continue to listen and take the desires expressed by the community into consideration as the “refine and make amendments” to the budget.
“Every person in the room is relying on you to make our community better,” she said.
