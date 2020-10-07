Decorum restored at Kenosha County Board meeting

The decorum and civility displayed at the Kenosha County Board meeting Tuesday was in contrast to the heated exchanges and disrespect shown by the public and elected officials at meetings that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer and the days of civil unrest in the aftermath.

County Board Chairman John O’Day said he is pleased the meeting this week was a better example of how public discourse should take place and how elected officials should show responsiveness.

“Recently we have found ourselves in unprecedented times, which has caused passions and emotions to run high, as we saw in other meetings,” O’Day said. “We can feel strongly and deeply without having to resort to name-calling, vulgarity and lack of basic courtesy.”

O’Day said personal attacks and failure to show proper respect at meeting will not be tolerated.

“I urge everyone — citizens, along with the supervisors — to bud the trend we’re seeing throughout society and display civility, courtesy and respect for each other,” O’Day said. “Things which we have in common must always be stronger than those which divide us.”