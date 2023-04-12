After nearly 40 years in the dentistry profession and over 25,000 patients, Kenosha dentist Dr. Jim Fulmer retired at the end of March, turning his profession over to his daughter.

The fifth generation Kenosha native looked back positively on his long career and expressed gratitude to the community that had made it “so special.”

Born and raised in Kenosha, Fulmer graduated from Tremper High School in 1977 and from the Marquette University dental school in 1985. Fulmer has spent nearly his entire professional career in his hometown of Kenosha.

“My roots in Kenosha are very deep,” Fulmer said.

His dentistry roots run just as deep, with a family tree that boasts a dozen dentists, according to Fulmer. Collectively, his family has been providing dental care for nearly a century.

That now includes Fulmer’s daughter and business partner Kaleigh McGhee, who will be in charge when the practice marks 100 years.

“I’m very proud to be the first general dentist in Kenosha to have his daughter join him in the practice,” Fulmer said.

Despite the dentist heritage, Fulmer said he made a point of not pushing his career onto his daughter, something he’d seen the consequences of with peers.

“I tried hard not to direct here into dentistry,” Fulmer said. “She tried other fields, but she kept coming back.”

Together they own and operate Fulmer Dentistry, which has two locations, one at 2909 Roosevelt Road and the other at 7137 236th Ave., in Paddock Lake.

The location on Roosevelt Road was originally owned by Fulmer’s Uncle, Joseph Adamson, and has been home to a practicing dentist of the family since 1928. Fulmer opened the Paddock Lake office in 1998, expanding dental care options west of I-94.

Fulmer said the “wonderful thing” about a private practice was the ability create lifelong friendships with his patients, and he would often be well-versed in their lives.

“I just want to thank the patients, they’re the ones that made my career so special,” Fulmer said. “Because of them, I looked forward to going to work each day.”

As a Kenosha native, Fulmer made it a priority throughout his career to make a lasting impact in the community.

Fulmer has been a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Kenosha, serving the organization in various roles for more than 35 years. Fulmer served as a co-commissioner of the Rotary Softball tournament, which serves as the Club’s largest annual fundraiser.

He is the founder and president of the Kenosha Softball Hall of Fame and has been instrumental in carrying on Kenosha’s rich softball history.

Giving back through dentistry

Fulmer has been a member of the Kenosha Dental Society for more than 30 years, serving as a former President and current treasurer. He served as a mentor to several students as part of the Marquette University School of Dentistry mentor program, and was a founding member of the Edge Study Club in Kenosha.

Fulmer Dentistry has grown from a small practice with five employees to a two location, three doctor practice with 13 full-time employees.

Fulmer credits much of his success to his family of staff who have supported and grown with him over the years. Fulmer’s wife Pam has been employed by the office for many years and helped him start the Kenosha dental practice.

As a family man and dedicated husband for more than 35 years, Fulmer said he’s looking forward to being able to enjoy time with his wife and loved ones.

Pam and Jim have raised two daughters, Kaleigh and Sophie, both now married with families of their own. Fulmer plans to spend time traveling the world, reading, golfing, relaxing by the pool and cheering on the Marquette Golden Warriors.

Fulmer is leaving his practice to his daughter Kaleigh, and newly hired associate dentist Matthew Mueller. While he is excited to trade in his scrubs for golf polos and swim trunks, he will maintain a business management role to ensure a successful transition of the practice.

“All I’m doing is retiring and all these people are saying nice things to me,” Fulmer said. “It’s overwhelming.”