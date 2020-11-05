Deer donation program helps food pantries

Hunters are advised to plan for their donation by locating a participating processor and having their deer tested for chronic wasting disease. Hunters should also call the participating processor. Deer harvested outside of the state cannot be donated through the Wisconsin deer donation program.

When planning to donate the deer:

Field dress the deer, register it and write down their registration confirmation number. The registration confirmation number will need to be entered on the hunter donation log sheet the meat processor maintains.

Contact one of the participating processors before dropping off the deer to verify the processor has space to accept the deer.

Donate the entire deer to receive the processing for free (head and/or antlers may be removed for mounting). Several bags of ice placed in the cavity will help preserve the carcass in warm weather.

When leaving the deer at a processor, complete the log sheet to indicate the deer will be donated. The donated deer will be processed and the venison will be distributed to charitable organizations to help feed Wisconsin’s needy.

A list of participating process for the 2020 season is available at https://widnr.widen.net/s/tqa6txfg33.