Deer donation program helps food pantries

Kenosha County food pantries can accept donations of venison as part of Wisconsin’s Deer Donation Program, Sharing Center director Sharon Pomaville, said.
“We willingly accept donations of venison, fish and game meat,” Pomaville said. “Our families are adventurous eaters and we appreciate it when donations such as those come our way.”
Each year, hunters, meat processors and food pantries help families in need by working closely with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and its partners to donate thousands of pounds of venison to Wisconsin food pantries.
“Whether it is harvesting an extra deer or donating the only deer they shoot, Wisconsin hunters have historically shown their willingness to help others by donating deer to the Deer Donation Program,” said Sarah Wyrick, DNR wildlife damage program assistant. “As deer hunters begin preparations for this hunting season, we encourage them to consider the Deer Donation Program.”
Since Wisconsin’s Deer Donation Program first began in 2000, more than 92,000 deer have been donated, totaling more than 3.7 million pounds of venison distributed to food pantries across the state.
“There are a couple of ways hunters can help,” said Wyrick. “Hunters can donate a deer at one of the participating meat processors, or when they purchase a hunting license, they can make a monetary donation to help cover venison processing costs.”
Hunters are advised to plan for their donation by locating a participating processor and having their deer tested for chronic wasting disease. Hunters should also call the participating processor. Deer harvested outside of the state cannot be donated through the Wisconsin deer donation program.
When planning to donate the deer:
Field dress the deer, register it and write down their registration confirmation number. The registration confirmation number will need to be entered on the hunter donation log sheet the meat processor maintains.
Contact one of the participating processors before dropping off the deer to verify the processor has space to accept the deer.
Donate the entire deer to receive the processing for free (head and/or antlers may be removed for mounting). Several bags of ice placed in the cavity will help preserve the carcass in warm weather.
When leaving the deer at a processor, complete the log sheet to indicate the deer will be donated. The donated deer will be processed and the venison will be distributed to charitable organizations to help feed Wisconsin’s needy.
A list of participating process for the 2020 season is available at https://widnr.widen.net/s/tqa6txfg33.
Visit the DNR webstie at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/hunt/donation.html to learn about the DNR’s deer donation program.
IN PHOTOS: First of three food giveaways in the county
At least 500 vehicles were served with an assortment of free food items from a semi-trailer parked on the Carthage College campus Wednesday. The Kenosha County Food Bank will host two more free food distribution events. The next event will take place Saturday, June 27, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kenosha County Center parking lot at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol. The last scheduled food distribution event will take place Wednesday, July 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the former Chase Bank at 63rd Street and 23rd Avenue.
