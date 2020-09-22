Deputies investigating fatal crash on East Frontage Road

The East Frontage Road is closed between Highways E and S as the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.
Sgt. Chris Hannah said the two-vehicle crash was reported at 1:52 p.m. He said one person was killed in the head-on crash, but no further information on the person killed or the number of people involved was yet available.
Deputies also are on the scene of a crash on the 3800 block of Green Bay Road. Hanna said the southbound lanes of the road are closed due to a rolled-over dump truck and trailer that is leaking gasoline. He said he had no information about injuries in that crash, but urged drivers to avoid the area.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!