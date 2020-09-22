Deputies investigating fatal crash on East Frontage Road

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The East Frontage Road is closed between Highways E and S as the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a fatal crash.

Sgt. Chris Hannah said the two-vehicle crash was reported at 1:52 p.m. He said one person was killed in the head-on crash, but no further information on the person killed or the number of people involved was yet available.

Deputies also are on the scene of a crash on the 3800 block of Green Bay Road. Hanna said the southbound lanes of the road are closed due to a rolled-over dump truck and trailer that is leaking gasoline. He said he had no information about injuries in that crash, but urged drivers to avoid the area.

