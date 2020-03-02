Detectives investigating death of man at mobile home park

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Village police are investigating the death of a man who was discovered in a vacant lot at a local mobile home park Monday night.

Police said a family member initially called 911 at 7:51 p.m., reporting that the man had been missing from a home in the Westwood Estates Mobile Home Park, 7801 88th Ave.

“While en route (to the home), they then got a call that they had found him in the area and discovered he was deceased,” said Lt. Pete Jung of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Jung said the death remains under investigation.

“Right now we’re not looking for anybody else, and there is no danger to the public,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kenosha police were investigating the 10:25 p.m. stabbing of a 27-year-old man who was discovered in the middle of the street outside a home in the 4900 block of 44th Court. He apparently had the knife with him, according to authorities.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital. According to Lt. Matthew Strelow, the man's self-inflicted injury was not life-threatening. He was undergoing an evaluation for mental health late Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.