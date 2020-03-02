Detectives investigating death of man at mobile home park

Pleasant Prairie Police Department logo
BY DAVID WALTER///
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Village police are investigating the death of a man who was discovered in a vacant lot at a local mobile home park Monday night.
Police said a family member initially called 911 at 7:51 p.m., reporting that the man had been missing from a home in the Westwood Estates Mobile Home Park, 7801 88th Ave.
“While en route (to the home), they then got a call that they had found him in the area and discovered he was deceased,” said Lt. Pete Jung of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.
×
Jung said the death remains under investigation.
“Right now we’re not looking for anybody else, and there is no danger to the public,” he said.
Meanwhile, Kenosha police were investigating the 10:25 p.m. stabbing of a 27-year-old man who was discovered in the middle of the street outside a home in the 4900 block of 44th Court. He apparently had the knife with him, according to authorities.
Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital. According to Lt. Matthew Strelow, the man's self-inflicted injury was not life-threatening. He was undergoing an evaluation for mental health late Monday.
ORCHESTRA FEST
Sasha Arcossoria, right, gathers her thoughts while Eliza Keller checks music shortly before the the start of Orchestra Fest. They are members of the Beginning String Orchestra.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
ORCHESTRA FEST
Bob Phillips conducts the combined orchestra during Kenosha Unified's Orchestra Festival, held Saturday and Sunday.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
ORCHESTRA FEST
Ethan Lewis and other string bass players in the Advanced Cadet String Orchestra play along during Saturday night's performance.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
ORCHESTRA FEST
The talents of approximately 1,300 KUSD students were on display Saturday and Sunday at Indian Trail High School and Academy for the district's annual Orchestra Festival.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
ORCHESTRA FEST
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
ORCHESTRA FEST
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
ORCHESTRA FEST
Logan Mercadillo and other students watch Bob Phillips conduct during Saturday’s performance.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
ORCHESTRA FEST
Mckenzie Espinosa watches the conductor during the Beginning String Orchestra performance.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
TRINITY IRISH DANCERS ST. MATTHEW'S
Kris Miller, right, applauds.
Brian Passino
TRINITY IRISH DANCERS ST. MATTHEW'S
A touch of Irish
Dancers from the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance perform at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Guild Hall for congregation members on Sunday.
Have a photo you'd like to share? Send it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Brian Passino
TRINITY IRISH DANCERS ST. MATTHEW'S
Dancers from the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance perform at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Guild Hall for congregation members on Sunday.
Brian Passino
TRINITY IRISH DANCERS ST. MATTHEW'S
Dancers from the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance perform at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church Guild Hall for congregation members on Sunday. The academy has 10 locations in Wisconsin and Illinois, with a variety of classes and ensembles. The groups have numerous performances slated this month in advance of St. Patrick’s Day.
Brian Passino
FIRE CALL DOWNTOWN
Kenosha firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a wall in an apartment downtown at 609 58th Street about 9:45 A.M. Sunday morning.
Brian Passino
KENOSHA EXPO UW-PARKSIDE
Brandi Baker and her child Blake check out the Kenosha Public Library bookmobile at the Kenosha Expo at UW-Parkside on Saturday.
Brian Passino
KENOSHA EXPO UW-PARKSIDE
Owen West, left, listens as scoutmaster Ken Walton, second from left, explains knots as they assemble a flag tower with other scouts Antonio Adorno, Ian Lawler and Henry West of Troops 570 and 505 during the Kenosha Expo at UW-Parkside on Saturday.
Brian Passino
KENOSHA EXPO UW-PARKSIDE
Tulsi Becker, left a nursing instructor at Gateway Technical Institute, talks with surgical technician Tedd Lupella as he wears a surgical protection suit during theKenosha Expo at UW-Parkside on Saturday.
Brian Passino
KENOSHA EXPO UW-PARKSIDE
UW-Parkside’s Ranger Bear high-fives Cub Scout Owen Lawler of Pack 750 after pulling him for a ride on the go-kart, bottom, during the Kenosha Expo at UW-Parkside on Saturday.
Brian Passino
ICE FISHING DERBY TAVERN LEAGUE
Marie Wiatr places a tip-up on a hole while Ice fishing on Paddock Lake during the annual derby sponsored by the Tavern League on Saturday,
Brian Passino
ICE FISHING DERBY TAVERN LEAGUE
Jason Mars, left, and Dustin Feeney, right, reset a tip-up while Ice fishing on Paddock Lake during the annual derby sponsored by the Tavern League on Saturday,
Brian Passino
ICE FISHING DERBY TAVERN LEAGUE
Missy Bryngelson, left, Marie Wiatr, Wally Palcynsky, Alex Bryngelson, and Steve Bryngelson during the annual derby sponsored by the Tavern League on Saturday.
Brian Passino
ICE FISHING DERBY TAVERN LEAGUE
Missy Bryngelson, left, Marie Wiatr, Wally Palcynsky, Alex Bryngelson, and Steve Bryngelson have lawn chairs and a camper converted to a hut while ice fishing on Paddock Lake during the annual derby sponsored by the Tavern League on Saturday,
Brian Passino
HOUSE FIRE 4023 29TH AVENUE
Kenosha firefighters were spread out around the house fire at 4023 29th Ave. about 8 p.m. on Friday.
Brian Passino
HOUSE FIRE 4023 29TH AVENUE
The house fire at 4023 29th Ave. required the use of the aerial truck so firefighters could get into the roof to battle the blaze.
Brian Passino
HOUSE FIRE 4023 29TH AVENUE
Heavy smoke was coming from the house fire at 4023 29th Ave. on Friday evening.
Brian Passino
HOUSE FIRE 4023 29TH AVENUE
Kenosha firefighters responded to a house fire at 4023 29th Ave. about 8 p.m. Friday. It was the second of back-to-back house fires which local firefighters extinguished Friday. Fire units from the surrounding area helped provide coverage to the rest of the city while Kenosha units fought the fires.
Brian Passino
HOUSE FIRE 6301 4OTH AVENUE
Kenosha firefighters responded tosmoke in a house at 6301 40th Ave. about 5:30 p.m. on Friday and extinguished a fire in the home. Four people, including two adults and two children, safely evacuated the home.
Brian Passino
Here are photos taken by our photographers at various events that took place around Kenosha County throughout the weekend of Feb. 21-23, 2020.
