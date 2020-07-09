Developer behind Paris solar farm proposal facing delays due to pending tariffs

The site could have the capability of producing 200 megawatts if approved by the PSC — enough to power 55,000 Wisconsin homes every year.

The emissions reduction equivalent from this project is the same as removing 45,000 cars off the road, according to data provided by Invenergy.

“Paris Solar will contribute more than $3 million to the local economy annually through landowner payments, tax revenues, local spending, and salaries,” according to an Invenergy document. “Three hundred jobs will be supported during construction, and Paris Solar will employ up to 4 full-time operations and maintenance staff once operational.”

Town chairman John Holloway said the town and county are working on a memorandum of understanding with Invenergy to be incorporated in the PSC order.

“The goal is to have it in a final draft form yet this month,” Holloway said, adding it will go to the Town Board for review. It will address concerns about road and environmental impacts, farm drainage systems and decommissioning standards.

Badger Hollow was approved by the PSC in April 2019. The PSC has since approved two more — a 149-megawatt project in Jefferson County and a 100-megawatt project near Point Beach — and is considering applications for another five.