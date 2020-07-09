Developer behind Paris solar farm proposal facing delays due to pending tariffs

Invenergy, the company proposing a 2,500-acre solar farm in the town of Paris, is facing project delays elsewhere in the state due to pending tariffs on imported solar panels.
Madison Gas and Electric and We Energies have pushed back the date the state’s first large-scale solar farm will be put in operation to December 2022.
Construction of the solar farm in Paris was initially slated to begin this year, and the project was scheduled to be operational by 2022.
However, that timeline is unlikely given the application is still before the Public Service Commission, and existing projects are behind schedule.
The delay of Badger Hollow II — a $195-million, 150-megawatt project — is needed to allow Invenergy to acquire hundreds of thousands of solar panels that could be subject to a 20% import tariff.
MGE spokesman Steve Schultz said the one-year extension gives Invenergy “flexibility to manage the construction within their portfolio” of projects.
Schultz said the project should remain on budget even if the tariff is extended beyond the January 2022 expiration.
“We believe extending the project completion date by one year will allow Badger Hollow Solar Farm to manage the acquisition of the needed panels without an increase to the project acquisition cost,” Schultz said.
The utilities say the delay will result in unspecified cost increases due to financing and electricity they will have to purchase to replace the anticipated solar output.
Trump administration tariff
However, those costs are expected to be less than the potential increase associated with paying the 20% tariff, which could take effect later this summer and run through next year.
The Trump administration is seeking to withdraw a tariff exemption for “bifacial” panels, primarily imported from Southeast Asia.
After the White House first imposed solar panel tariffs in January 2018, an exemption was granted for bifacial panels. The U.S. Trade representative attempted to revoke the exemption in October, but the U.S. Court of International Trade agreed with Invenergy, which argued the government hadn’t provided enough time for public comment, and left the exemption in place.
The White House restarted the process in January and in April filed a second withdrawal notice, which is now under consideration by the court. The administration argues the exemption will result in substantial increases in imports that would discourage domestic manufacturing.
The solar energy industry group, which contends the exemption has saved the industry “a couple of hundred million dollars” over the past year, has challenged the second withdrawal attempt.
John Smirnow, general counsel and vice president of market strategy for the trade group, said American manufacturers are able to supply less than 10% of the anticipated demand this year, and none are making bifacial panels on a significant scale.
“There’s no U.S. production of bifacial modules for the utility segment,” Smirnow said. “To really get there ... you have to have a long-term vision.”
Smirnow said he doesn’t expect a ruling from the court until at least August.
Solar farm to take up 1,400 acres
The $220 million solar energy farm proposed in the town of Paris is to be located about 1.5 miles west of I-94, bordering Highway KR on the north, Highway 45 on the west and partly adjacent to Highway 142 (Burlington Road) on the south.
Invenergy has secured contracts for more than 2,500 acres of land. However, the solar arrays would only be located on about 1,400 acres.
“The project is an opportunity to boost the local economy and create jobs while generating clean, American-made energy to help meet Wisconsin’s growing demand for sustainable energy,” a statement from Invenergy reads.
According to the application before the PSC, up to 750,000 solar panels would be installed in arrays mounted between 7 and 15 feet off the ground. The arrays would tilt to track the sun’s daylight path.
The site could have the capability of producing 200 megawatts if approved by the PSC — enough to power 55,000 Wisconsin homes every year.
The emissions reduction equivalent from this project is the same as removing 45,000 cars off the road, according to data provided by Invenergy.
“Paris Solar will contribute more than $3 million to the local economy annually through landowner payments, tax revenues, local spending, and salaries,” according to an Invenergy document. “Three hundred jobs will be supported during construction, and Paris Solar will employ up to 4 full-time operations and maintenance staff once operational.”
Town chairman John Holloway said the town and county are working on a memorandum of understanding with Invenergy to be incorporated in the PSC order.
“The goal is to have it in a final draft form yet this month,” Holloway said, adding it will go to the Town Board for review. It will address concerns about road and environmental impacts, farm drainage systems and decommissioning standards.
Badger Hollow was approved by the PSC in April 2019. The PSC has since approved two more — a 149-megawatt project in Jefferson County and a 100-megawatt project near Point Beach — and is considering applications for another five.
Madison-based Alliant Energy submitted an application in May to purchase six solar farms under development with a combined capacity of 675 megawatts for roughly $900 million.
