Developer proposes two speculative buildings at 108th Street and Highway 31

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A Milwaukee-based developer is proposing two new speculative buildings for an industrial development located on nearly 23 acres at the southwest corner of 108th Street and Green Bay Road.

After public hearings Monday night, the village Plan Commission approved a master conceptual plan and a floodplain boundary adjustment to accommodate the proposed buildings — one at 147,600 square feet and the other 60,758 feet — on the site.

Built by Zilber Property Group. the larger building would be located to the north, nearest 108th Street, with the smaller tucked behind it to the south.

Parking lots with 251 car spaces and 58 truck parking spaces will serve both buildings, according to Zilber’s plans.

Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said tenants for the future buildings have yet to be named.

The site will be a challenge to develop, Werbie-Harris said, because of wetlands and floodplains on the site.

She said some of the wetlands are expected to be filled in order for the property to be developed.

In addition, about 256 cubic yards in the floodplain will be filled, while 1,347 cubic yards of floodplain will be created.