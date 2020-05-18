Development in Pleasant Prairie nears finish line

Two historic rain events in 2017 that resulted in nearly eight inches of rain in a 48-hour period and classified as a 200-year event (0.5% chance of occurring in any given year) resulted in an analysis to identify other affected locations.

“The city has been working on, and I’m sure you guys have experience as well, some flood events in recent years,” civil engineer Kim Masura said. “This is just one of the first projects we’re kicking off to reduce flooding for our residents.”

Site work is expected to be completed this fall.

Building construction approved

The commission unanimously approved two requests for the construction of a pair of buildings within the Lakeview Corporate Park.

Approved were the preliminary site and operational plans for a 50,232-square-foot speculative industrial building for The Crown Group Inc., along with a final site and operational plan for a 220,080-square-foot speculative industrial building for CenterPoint Properties.

The Crown Group building will be located at the southeast corner of Highway 165 and 86th Avenue. Since its inception in 1984, the company has completed developments totaling more than $594 million.