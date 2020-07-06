Developments on Village Board agenda

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two planned developments are on tonight's Village Board agenda.
The board is expected to vote on approving the final plat, release of easements and development agreement for both the Creekside Terrace and Ashbury East subdivisions.
Both developments previously received unanimous Plan Commission approval to move forward.
Monday's meeting again will be held virtually because of COVID-19. Residents who wish to participate in the 5 p.m. meeting can register at www.pleasantprairie.gov.
In order to access the meeting by phone, residents can call 1-415-930-5321 and use access code 910-944-033. Those who listen by phone will not be allowed to make a public comment.
The final plat in the Creekside Terrace Subdivision, which is adjacent to Creekside Circle, west of 62nd Avenue and extending around to 91st Street, calls for 42 units and four outlots. Each of the single-family lots will be a minimum of 12,500 square feet with an average lot size of 19,159 square feet.
As part of the construction, the remainder of Creekside Circle and 62nd Avenue, including the bridge over Jerome Creek, will need to be reconstructed.
The original development dates back to 2005, when the Creekside Crossing Condominiums and a single-family development were developed in several phases until 2010 by Mastercraft Builders.
From 2010-14, portions were sold to other developers, and the undeveloped land — which would have included 158 condominium units — stood vacant for many years.
In 2015, the Village Board conditionally approved a conceptual plan for 64 single-family lots and one two-family lot, but those plans again stalled. The conceptual plan for Creekside Terrace, which originally called for 41 single-family lots on about 59 acres, received board approval in October 2019.
Ashbury East Subdivision, located east of 94th Avenue and north of Bain Station Road, is a proposed 19-single-family development that sits on 9.89 acres.
The average lot size is 14,593 square feet. The proposal also includes one outlot on the north end, dedicated as a common open space for the homeowners' association.
