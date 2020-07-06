Developments on Village Board agenda

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two planned developments are on tonight's Village Board agenda.

The board is expected to vote on approving the final plat, release of easements and development agreement for both the Creekside Terrace and Ashbury East subdivisions.

Both developments previously received unanimous Plan Commission approval to move forward.

Monday's meeting again will be held virtually because of COVID-19. Residents who wish to participate in the 5 p.m. meeting can register at www.pleasantprairie.gov.

In order to access the meeting by phone, residents can call 1-415-930-5321 and use access code 910-944-033. Those who listen by phone will not be allowed to make a public comment.

The final plat in the Creekside Terrace Subdivision, which is adjacent to Creekside Circle, west of 62nd Avenue and extending around to 91st Street, calls for 42 units and four outlots. Each of the single-family lots will be a minimum of 12,500 square feet with an average lot size of 19,159 square feet.

As part of the construction, the remainder of Creekside Circle and 62nd Avenue, including the bridge over Jerome Creek, will need to be reconstructed.