Dollar General planned on Highway 50 in Bristol

A zoning map amendment to allow a Dollar General store to be built on the south side of Highway 50, at 19215 75th St., across from the Kenosha County Center, was approved by the Bristol Village Board Monday.

The request to rezone the parcel from A-2 general agriculture to B-1, made by Joseph Mayer, of Kimley-Horn and Associates, was not met with full acceptance by village officials. It advanced to the Bristol Village Board on a 4-3 vote by the Plan Commission.

According to minutes from the Plan Commission public hearing, commissioner Scott Keefer voted against the request based on concerns about the hours of the store, traffic and the affect it will all have on the nearby houses. Commissioners Kay Sharp and JoAnn Bolton agreed with Keefer. Bolton added she was also voting in opposition to the rezoning because the land use plan calls for professional office (PO) space in that area.

Administrator Randy Kerkman said the land use plan includes a list of what zoning districts are allowed under PO land uses and B-1 is included on that list.