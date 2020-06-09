Dollar General planned on Highway 50 in Bristol

A zoning map amendment to allow a Dollar General store to be built on the south side of Highway 50, at 19215 75th St., across from the Kenosha County Center, was approved by the Bristol Village Board Monday.
The request to rezone the parcel from A-2 general agriculture to B-1, made by Joseph Mayer, of Kimley-Horn and Associates, was not met with full acceptance by village officials. It advanced to the Bristol Village Board on a 4-3 vote by the Plan Commission.
According to minutes from the Plan Commission public hearing, commissioner Scott Keefer voted against the request based on concerns about the hours of the store, traffic and the affect it will all have on the nearby houses. Commissioners Kay Sharp and JoAnn Bolton agreed with Keefer. Bolton added she was also voting in opposition to the rezoning because the land use plan calls for professional office (PO) space in that area.
Administrator Randy Kerkman said the land use plan includes a list of what zoning districts are allowed under PO land uses and B-1 is included on that list.
Mayer said at the public hearing that a 9,100-square-foot building is proposed and access via a private road would allow for additional development on either side of the store. He added they are working with the state Department of Transportation on a traffic study for new access and to determine what road improvements would be needed. He said he believes it will spark additional development along Highway 50.
Mayer said the store would employ 6-8 people per shift and would be open 8-10 hours per day, though exact hours were not provided at the public hearing.
Several residents spoke at the public hearing. According to the minutes, resident Karen Dietz said she feels this will set the tone for the corridor by leaving two properties on either side. Resident Matt Schultz said he thought the area was planned for park, residential community housing and townhomes and questioned how this fit into that plan.
The Village Board approved the request by a 4-1 vote, with supervisor Carolyn Owens casting the sole dissenting vote.
Village Board approval of a certified survey map and site plan review is still required. Kerkman said aesthetic concerns related to the back of the building being adjacent to a public park will be addressed during the site plan review.
