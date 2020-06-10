Dollar General pulls out of Bristol

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dollar General abruptly withdrew its plans Wednesday to build on Highway 50 in Bristol – just days after a rezoning request was approved by the Village Board to allow the project to proceed.

“Unfortunately, the project will not be able to move forward given the offsite costs,” Josepth Mayer, of Kimley-Horn and Associates, wrote in an email to Bristol administrator Randy Kerkman. “Please inform your plan review consultants accordingly. We appreciate your assistance throughout our application process. You can remove our site plan and CSM applications from the Plan Commission Agenda.

The plan presented to the village was for a Dollar General store to be built on the south side of Highway 50, at 19215 75th Street, across from the Kenosha County Center.

The request to rezone the parcel from A-2 General Agriculture to B-1 was not met with full acceptance by village officials. It advanced to the Bristol Village Board approval on a 4-3 vote by the Plan Commission, and several residents spoke against the rezoning request at the public hearing.

The Village Board approved the request by a 4-1 vote, with supervisor Carolyn Owens casting the sole dissenting vote.